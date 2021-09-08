John Terry Makes Chelsea Premier League Title Prediction & Romelu Lukaku Claim

John Terry is backing Chelsea to mount a Premier League title this season and believes Romelu Lukaku will want to prove a point after returning to the club this summer.

The former Chelsea skipper has reflected on Thomas Tuchel's side's start to the season which has seen them go unbeaten in their opening three Premier League games, winning two and drawing one.

It was a busy and expensive summer for the Blues following their Champions League triumph back in May. They brought Lukaku back to the club, signing him on a club-record £97.5 million fee from Inter Milan.

Lukaku netted on his debut against Arsenal inside 15 minutes and Terry believes the 28-year-old could be the final piece of the jigsaw for the Blues to challenge Manchester City for the league title.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Chelsea and Lukaku, Terry said: "They are looking very good. He was the one big one missing even though they won the Champions League last year, probably missed out overall because of that. Bringing him in, he gives that, he's shown that already.

"He's got something to prove. It didn't work out for him before. I know Rom very well and he's very determined to do well. Chelsea are looking great at the minute and hopefully they can give Man City a push."



