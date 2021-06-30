Jorginho Plays Down Ballon d'Or Links Following Lorenzo Insigne's Admission

Putting all of his focus on the pitch.

Jorginho has played down talk of winning the Ballon d'Or after Italy teammate Lorenzo Insigne tipped him to win the award.

The 29-year-old has had his fair share of critics, undeservedly, since his switch to England and Chelsea in 2018 from Napoli.

He has become a key part of the team under Thomas Tuchel and is currently in the quarter-finals at Euro 2020 with Italy.

Jorginho isn't the only Chelsea player to have been tipped for. the award - N'Golo Kante is a strong contender however after France were knocked out of Euro 2020, his hopes have been dashed, the extent remains unknown.

The Italy midfielder was tipped to be nominated by Lorenzo Insigne, but Jorginho insisted he doesn't care about winning the Ballon d'Or.

What did Insigne say?

“We have quality players. You talked about Jorginho and it’s correct,” Insigne said replying to a question on whether the Chelsea midfielder would deserve the Ballon D’or, as relayed by Football Italia.

“He had spent some fantastic years at Chelsea and I am proud to have him in our team.

“I’m not the one deciding if he deserves the Ballon d’Or, but I hope he’ll be shortlisted, he deserves so, he is a great player. I call him the professor and we are all happy to play with him.”

Jorginho's response

He told the media in a press conference: "I don’t think about it, everything that is happening is the consequence of hard work. My priority is the group. Rejoicing together with my teammates and friends, is more beautiful than rejoicing alone."

