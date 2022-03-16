Revealed: Ricketts Family 'Head of Queue' as Bidders With Sports Club Ownership Experience Preferred in Race to Buy Chelsea

Bidders with experience in running a sports club are expected to be given preference in the race to buy Chelsea as the Ricketts family emerge as frontrunners, according to reports.

The Chicago Cubs owners are competing with several other parties as they launch their bid to take over from Roman Abramovich.

As per Standard Sport, the Ricketts Family may have jumped to the 'head of the queue' due to their experience rebuilding a stadium.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

It was stated that interested parties with experience in sports team ownership are expected to be given preference, which would see the Boehly-Wyss consortium, Woody Johnson, the Ricketts Family and Saudi Media Group preferred.

The report continues to state that Raine Group and the UK Government favour a buyer with the best chance of ensuring stability at Chelsea.

It has previously been reported that the Ricketts Family will join hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin to mount a 'blockbuster' bid for Chelsea.

Furthermore, it is believed that the Ricketts Family have the 'most complete bid' of all interested parties due to their experience rebuilding the Cubs' stadium, as redevelopment of Stamford Bridge is required.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The family tabled a bid back in 2018 and believe they can speed through the purchase, which would be key to any successful bid.

This comes after the Ricketts Family released a statement, outlining their interest.

The statement writes: "The Ricketts Family, owners of the Chicago Cubs, can confirm they will be leading an investment group that will make a formal bid for Chelsea Football Club this Friday.

"As long-time operators of an iconic professional sports team, the Ricketts Family & partners understand the importance of investing for success on the pitch while respecting the traditions of the club, the fans & the community.

"We look forward to sharing further details of our plans in due course."

