December 31, 2021
Romelu Lukaku Admits He is Unhappy With Situation But Promises to Keep Working Hard at Chelsea

Author:

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku has stated that he is not happy with his current situation at the club.

The Blues' record signing has scored in back to back games after returning from Covid-19.

As per Sky Sport Italia, Lukaku has claimed that he is currently not with the current situation in London.

When asked how he is feeling, Lukaku gave an account of his physical fitness as, he said: "Physically I'm fine, even better than before. After two years in Italy, in which I worked a lot at Inter with trainers and nutritionists, I am physically fine. 

"But I'm not happy with the situation, this is normal. I think the coach has chosen to play with another module, I just have to not give up and continue to work and be a professional. I am not happy with the situation, but I am a worker and I must not give up."

The interview was conducted around three weeks ago. Since then, Lukaku has found his way back into the Chelsea line-up and bagged a goal agaist Aston Villa and another against Brighton.

Lukaku has had an unlucky first season back at Chelsea, facing an injury lay-off after an impressive start before testing positive for Covid-19 and having to isolate by himself at Christmas.

The comments come after Lukaku sent a message to Tuchel, revealing that they have had conversation on how to best use the striker.

"Me and the coach had a couple of conversations about what he wanted for me," he admitted. "I told him I'm multi-dimensional. It's about having a bit of clarity about how he wants to use me." 

Chelsea will be hoping to keep their club-record signing happy going into the New Year with it all to play for.

