Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Want to Deserve to Win FA Cup Final vs Liverpool

Thomas Tuchel has said that his Chelsea side want to play to prove they deserve to win the FA Cup when they face Liverpool in May.

The Blues' 2-0 win over Crystal Palace saw them earn their place in the final, with Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek getting on the scoresheet.

Speaking to the press after the match, via football.london, Tuchel has admitted that he wants his side to deserve to win their final against Liverpool.

IMAGO / Focus Images

When asked about the chances of winning the FA Cup, he said: "We cannot promise. All we can do now is to be well prepared because it will be another hard fight given the quality and run of form from Liverpool. It's unbelievably difficult to beat them but this is what a cup final is about. It's about winning and we need to try to find a way to beat them.

"We'll need a bit of luck and everything at the top level we can have. Of course, it makes the season that much sweeter if you have at the end of the season a final that you can win. But as we all know in a final, two compete against each other and we experienced last season and this season that sometimes you give your everything and it's not enough. We will try to find a way and if we do this, then we deserve it. And we want to deserve it."

The Blues will be looking to get revenge on their domestic rivals, who beat Tuchel's side in the Carabao Cup final after an epic penalty shoot-out.

Chelsea will face Liverpool at Wembley on May 14 at Wembley as the Blues look to win their first domestic trophy under Tuchel.

