Chelsea Give New Asking Price To Ajax For Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech was a part of Thomas Tuchel's list of forwards allowed to leave the club this summer after the new signing of Raheem Sterling.

Ziyech has only seen 27 minutes of Premier League football so far this season and has seemed to have been knocked down in the pecking order, not starting a single game so far.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Talks have been ongoing between Chelsea and Ajax to bring the Morrocan to the Dutch side this summer to replace the departed Antony who has just left to join Manchester United.

Erik Ten Hags side has just splashed out £84 million on the Brazilan winger to reunite Antony with his former manager.

Chelsea has made it clear they only want to sell Ziyech on a permanent basis and are not looking to loan the 29-year-old.

This caused negotiations to break down after Chelsea priced Ziyech too high in the eyes of the Dutch club and refused to send him out on loan.

IMAGO / agefotostock

According to Mike Verweij, Chelsea is now asking for £25-30 million for Ziyech but Ajax still believes the fee is too expensive and only wants to take him on loan.

Ajax still seems to be in close contact with the 29-year-old, speaking to him nearly every day as the Dutch club wishes to bring Ziyech back to the club that made him.

Read More Chelsea Stories