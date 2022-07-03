Skip to main content

Report: Juventus Still Interested In Blues Italian Midfielder Jorghino

The Italian giants have confirmed that they are still interested in trying to bring Chelsea's penalty specialist Jorghino to the Allianz stadium. 

Currently, Chelsea has not decided to include the Italian in a swap deal as they pursue the signing of Matthijs De Ligt. With the Blues already offering Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic, it seems like Chelsea is holding out to receive cash for Jorginho.  

Jorginho cover pen

Chelsea will look to pay around £60-65 million for the Dutch defender with Juventus asking for around £70-75 million. According to Ben Jacobs, add-ons will play a massive part in this deal. 

The 30-year-old only has one year left on his current contract and would be at risk of leaving Chelsea on a free transfer next summer after spending the last four years at Stamford Bridge. 

The Italian midfielder has seen a lot of success in recent years by playing vital roles in Chelsea's Champions League victory and Italy's European triumph back in 2021. This saw Jorghino place third in the Ballon D'Or rankings later that year. 

imago1012514754h

Since joining the Blues, Jorginho has made 188 appearances for the club sitting as a defensive midfielder. Last season the Italian played 47 times whilst scoring nine goals in all competitions. 

With Jorhinho seeing a lot of game time In the last few seasons, his departure could be a massive blow to the Blues midfield. The creative Italian has been able to make plenty of chances for Chelsea and has scored some key penalties too. 

Rumors of the Blues being interested in Serbian Sergej Milinković-Savić could tempt Jorginho to move back to Italy if his contract doesn't get renewed. 

