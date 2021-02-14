Revealed: Chelsea's priorities for the summer transfer window

Chelsea are planning to bolster two key positions going into the transfer window this summer.

Thomas Tuchel is reportedly planning a major squad overhaul in an attempt to make his side title-challengers next season.

As per Matt Law of The Telegraph, despite being linked with a series of talented players across Europe, the Blues are prioritising the capture of a top striker and a centre-back in the summer.

Though they spent around €253.5 million [$307.3 million] on five additions last summer, Chelsea are targeting a host of new acquisitions at the end of the season after failing to mount a genuine charge for the Premier League this campaign.

German forward Timo Werner is undergoing a woeful spell in front of goal, having netted just nine times in 31 appearances across all competitions since his switch from RB Leipzig last summer.

Werner's struggles have convinced the hierarchy to go all out in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, who's been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months.

Bayern Munich's confirmed capture of RB Leipzig defener Dayot Upamecano comes as a blow to Chelsea, who had reportedly made him their top target going into the summer with Tuchel keen on bringing the Frenchman to Stamford Bridge to bolster his backline.

Having missed out on Upamecano, Chelsea have now turned their attention to RB Leipzig's Ibrahim Konaté as an option to bolster their defensive options in the summer, as per German journalist and transfer expert Christian Falk.

Chelsea's hopes of signing Bayern Munich's David Alaba were dealt a major blow last week, with reports suggesting that the club are unwilling to break their current wage structure to land the Austrian in the summer.

Jerome Boateng and Niklas Süle have been identified as alternate options at centre-back, with Chelsea set to lose out to Real Madrid in the race to sign Alaba as the La Liga champions are close to agreeing a four-year deal worth £400,000-a-week with the defender.

