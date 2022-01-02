Pre-Match Press Conference: 'I Don't Know Who Can Play' - Jurgen Klopp Admits Struggles Liverpool Will Have When Mohamed Salah And Sadio Mane Leave For AFCON

Jurgen Klopp expresses his fear for when both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane leave for AFCON. The Liverpool manager admits that he doesn't know who will play when the African players set off to join their national teams.

Liverpool are currently undergoing a mini crisis with a mixture of injuries and covid cases, but it could get worse when Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita all leave to play in AFCON, which starts on January 9th.

League leaders Manchester City have created a gap between themselves and title rivals Liverpool and Chelsea. After the big match against Chelsea this weekend, mole hills become mountains for Liverpool.

With earlier reports suggesting Liverpool are not being backed by FSG in January, alongside the current crisis, it leaves the squad as thin as paper. January could well be a make or break month for Liverpool. Can they keep in a title race or will FSG's decision end any hope of another Premier League title?

During the pre-match press conference for this weekend's match against Chelsea, Jurgen Klopp shares his worries when Liverpool's African players leave for AFCON and admits he doesn't know who will play.

"We've known for a while it will be difficult. You have to sort problems with football solutions. Long-term plans, I know how we can play if everyone is fit but I don't know who can play from the 3rd onwards.

"I am really positive - but it all depends on who is available."

The Liverpool manager also commented about Curtis Jones' injury comeback, stating the midfielder is looking good and fresh.

"He is fresh - it is better he is back in especially with the Thiago and Naby situation. It is really important for us, we are really happy and he looks good."

