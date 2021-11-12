Barcelona Striker Sergio Aguero ‘Considering Retirement’ After Heart Condition Worse Than Expected

Sergio Aguero is reportedly weighing up the pros and cons of continuing his footballing career after suffering an issue whilst playing for Barcelona recently.

Aguero was forced to be subbed off just 42 minutes into his first start for Barcelona after suffering with chest pains during the match.

Catalan radio station AS has reported that the issue is much more severe than first thought.

He clashed with an opponent during the game but did get up straight away and carried on playing.

Towards the end of the half however, he was seen to be visibly struggling and was taken off as a precaution but was taken to hospital for further tests.

Another example of a player suffering heart issues recently during a match was when Denmark’s Christian Eriksen collapsed whilst playing for the Danes in their opening Euro 2020 match against Finland.

Eriksen was playing on like normal and all of a sudden collapsed near the corner flag and physios were rushed on to save his life. Danish veteran Simon Kjær acted quickly and reportedly turned Eriksen onto his side to stop him from choking on his tongue.

Eriksen is still currently out of the game whilst Aguero was supposed to only be out for three months.

El Chiringuito presenter Jose Alvarez Haya reported after the game that Aguero’s heart rate was much higher than that what is expected from a footballer his age and with his fitness.

Barcelona issued a statement following the incident that read:

"The player Kun Agüero has undergone a diagnostic and therapeutic procedure by Dr. Josep Brugada” who then stated "He is out and for the next three months the effectiveness of the treatment will be evaluated to determine his recovery process."

After being assessed at the hospital Aguero was quoted saying

"I am well and in good spirits to face the recovery process. I want to thank you all for so many messages of support and love that make my heart stronger today."

We at LFC Transfer room wish Aguero the speediest of recoveries and hope that he can carry on his playing career until he feels ready to hang up his boots.

