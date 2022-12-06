Skip to main content
FIFA World Cup 2022: Quarter Final Fixtures, Schedule & Results

IMAGO / Fotostand

FIFA World Cup 2022: Quarter Final Fixtures, Schedule & Results

All the details as the World Cup in Qatar reaches the quarter final stages.

After a scintillating Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup, the tournament now enters the quarter final stages and we can bring you the fixtures, schedule, and results for the last eight.

Liverpool still have strong representation with six players hoping to lift the trophy with their national teams.

Alisson Becker and Fabinho will be involved in the first quarter final as Brazil face a tough tie with Croatia.

Virgil van Dijk will then try and lead the Netherlands into the semi-finals but they must overcome Argentina.

Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk

Jude Bellingham & Jordan Henderson

Jude Bellingham Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson, who was on target in the Round of 16, Reds target Jude Bellingham, and Trent Alexander-Arnold will hope they can help England through but they face France and the in form Kylian Mbappe on Saturday.

Round Of 16 Results

Saturday, 3rd December 2022

3:00pm Netherlands 3-1 USA

7:00pm Argentina 2-1 Australia

Sunday, 4th December 2022

3:00pm France 3-1 Poland

7:00pm England 3-0 Senegal

Monday, 5th December 2022

3:00pm Japan 1-1 Croatia (1-3 on pens)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

7:00pm Brazil 4-1 South Korea

Tuesday, 6th December 2022

3:00pm Morocco 0-0 Spain (3-0 on pens)

7:00pm Portugal 6-1 Switzerland

World Cup

Quarter Final Fixtures

Friday, 9th December 2022

3.00pm. Croatia v Brazil

7.00pm. Netherlands v Argentina

Saturday, 10th December 2022

3.00pm.  Morocco v Portugal

7.00pm.  England v France

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

FIFA World Cup
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal v Switzerland - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
World Cup
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco v Spain - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Brazil, Raphinha
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil v South Korea - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
World Cup
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: Japan v Croatia - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Luis Diaz
News

Liverpool Injury Update: Mixed News For Jurgen Klopp As Diaz Returns But Jota Ruled Out

By Neil Andrew
John Henry FSG Jurgen Klopp
News

Report: German Investors ‘Further Along’ Tabling Bid To FSG For Liverpool Than Saudi-Qatari Consortium

By Neil Andrew
World Cup
World Cup

Watch: Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson Scores After Jude Bellingham Brilliance - England v Senegal

By Damon Carr
Kylian Mbappe
News

World Cup 2022 Golden Boot Race (Top Scorers): Kylian Mbappe Leads With Five Goals

By Justin Foster