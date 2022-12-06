FIFA World Cup 2022: Quarter Final Fixtures, Schedule & Results
After a scintillating Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup, the tournament now enters the quarter final stages and we can bring you the fixtures, schedule, and results for the last eight.
Liverpool still have strong representation with six players hoping to lift the trophy with their national teams.
Alisson Becker and Fabinho will be involved in the first quarter final as Brazil face a tough tie with Croatia.
Virgil van Dijk will then try and lead the Netherlands into the semi-finals but they must overcome Argentina.
Virgil van Dijk
Jude Bellingham & Jordan Henderson
Jordan Henderson, who was on target in the Round of 16, Reds target Jude Bellingham, and Trent Alexander-Arnold will hope they can help England through but they face France and the in form Kylian Mbappe on Saturday.
Round Of 16 Results
Saturday, 3rd December 2022
3:00pm Netherlands 3-1 USA
7:00pm Argentina 2-1 Australia
Sunday, 4th December 2022
3:00pm France 3-1 Poland
7:00pm England 3-0 Senegal
Monday, 5th December 2022
3:00pm Japan 1-1 Croatia (1-3 on pens)
Read More
7:00pm Brazil 4-1 South Korea
Tuesday, 6th December 2022
3:00pm Morocco 0-0 Spain (3-0 on pens)
7:00pm Portugal 6-1 Switzerland
Quarter Final Fixtures
Friday, 9th December 2022
3.00pm. Croatia v Brazil
7.00pm. Netherlands v Argentina
Saturday, 10th December 2022
3.00pm. Morocco v Portugal
7.00pm. England v France
