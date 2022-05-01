Skip to main content

Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - May 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup

Liverpool enter May still in with a chance of the quadruple after a brilliant run of form since the turn of the year and we can bring you the details of their remaining fixtures and schedule in all competitions.

After winning the Carabao Cup in February, Jurgen Klopp's team have been relentless in their pursuit to add further trophies this season.

Carabao Cup Final Trophy Celebrations

The month of May will see them take on the challenge of an FA Cup Final, an opportunity to qualify for the Champions League final at the end of the month and the climax of the Premier League where they remain one point behind leaders Manchester City.

May 2022 Fixtures & Schedule

Tuesday, 3rd May 2022

8:00pm     Villarreal v Liverpool (UEFA Champions League, Semi-Final, Second Leg)

Saturday, 7th May 2022

7:45pm      Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

Tuesday, 10th May 2022

8:00pm     Aston Villa v Liverpool (Premier League)

Saturday, 14th May 2022

4:45pm      Chelsea v Liverpool (FA Cup Final)

Tuesday, 17th May 2022

7:45pm       Southampton v Liverpool (Premier League)

Sunday, 22nd May 2022

4:00pm       Liverpool v Wolves (Premier League)

Should Liverpool qualify for the UEFA Champions League final, it will take place in Paris on Saturday, 28th May 2022.

