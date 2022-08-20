Skip to main content

Premier League Top Scorers 2022/23

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Here is the latest in the race for the Premier League golden boot for the 2022/23 season.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Son Heung-Min were the winners of the prestigious award last season with 23 goals each. Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo was third on 18 goals.

Son Heung-Min
Mohamed Salah100

Premier League Golden Boot Standings

Premier League Top Scorers 2022/23 after the 3pm matches on the 20th August.

PlayerTeamGoalsMatches Played

Rodrigo Moreno

Leeds United

3

2

Wilfired Zaha

Crystal Palace

3

3

Aleksandar Mitrovic

Fulham

3

3

Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal

2

2

Ivan Toney

Brentford

2

3

Erling Haaland

Manchester City

2

2

James Maddison

Leicester City

2

3

Che Adams

Southampton

2

2

Josh Dasilva

Brentford

2

3

Pascal Groß

Brighton & Hove Albion

2

2

Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal

2

2

Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur

2

3

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'It's A Bit Of Pressure For Klopp' - Pundit On Importance Of Liverpool's Clash With Manchester United

By Neil Andrew
Jurgen Klopp Erik ten Hag
Match Coverage

Manchester United v Liverpool Team News | Firmino & Martial To Return?

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'He's Not A Definite Starter Now' - Pundit Believes Darwin Nunez Will Need To Win Place Back At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
Bayern Munich Sadio Mane
Quotes

'Liverpool Have A Lot Of Problems' - Pundit On Mane Loss And Depth Issues

By Neil Andrew
Pep Guardiola, Manchester City
Quotes

'Just The 111 Points To Play' - Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Reacts To Liverpool's Slow Start

By Neil Andrew
Sheffield United Sander Berge
Transfers

'Let's Say Keita Left' - Journalist Reacts To Sander Berge Liverpool Transfer Links

By Neil Andrew
Conor Gallagher
Transfers

Former Liverpool Player Says Reds Should Sign Chelsea's Conor Gallagher With Midfield 'A Concern'

By Neil Andrew
Francesco Totti
Quotes

'Francesco Totti Makes '€200Million' Claim About Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

By Neil Andrew