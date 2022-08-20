Premier League Top Scorers 2022/23

Here is the latest in the race for the Premier League golden boot for the 2022/23 season.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Son Heung-Min were the winners of the prestigious award last season with 23 goals each. Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo was third on 18 goals.

Premier League Golden Boot Standings

Player Team Goals Matches Played Rodrigo Moreno Leeds United 3 2 Wilfired Zaha Crystal Palace 3 3 Aleksandar Mitrovic Fulham 3 3 Gabriel Jesus Arsenal 2 2 Ivan Toney Brentford 2 3 Erling Haaland Manchester City 2 2 James Maddison Leicester City 2 3 Che Adams Southampton 2 2 Josh Dasilva Brentford 2 3 Pascal Groß Brighton & Hove Albion 2 2 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 2 2 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 2 3

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |