Premier League Top Scorers 2022/23
Here is the latest in the race for the Premier League golden boot for the 2022/23 season.
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Son Heung-Min were the winners of the prestigious award last season with 23 goals each. Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo was third on 18 goals.
Premier League Golden Boot Standings
|Player
|Team
|Goals
|Matches Played
Rodrigo Moreno
Leeds United
3
2
Wilfired Zaha
Crystal Palace
3
3
Aleksandar Mitrovic
Fulham
3
3
Gabriel Jesus
Arsenal
2
2
Ivan Toney
Brentford
2
3
Erling Haaland
Manchester City
2
2
James Maddison
Leicester City
2
3
Che Adams
Southampton
2
2
Josh Dasilva
Brentford
2
3
Pascal Groß
Brighton & Hove Albion
2
2
Gabriel Martinelli
Arsenal
2
2
Harry Kane
Tottenham Hotspur
2
3
