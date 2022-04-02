Skip to main content
Report: Jurgen Klopp Confirms Yet Another Liverpool Injury Blow Following Win Over Watford

Liverpool are set for a title showdown next week against top-of-the-table Manchester City. Unfortunately, according to reports, Jurgen Klopp has revealed that The Reds have suffered yet another injury.

The Premier League title race is hotting up and every single point is as crucial as the next. Both Liverpool and Manchester City will have to be at their best if they want to become the champions.

As Pep Guardiola's men respond to Liverpool's early victory, The Citizens take back their place at the summit. Next week, both outstanding sides come together to play in one of the most thrilling title matches in recent history. 

Mohamed Salah Curtis Jones Luis DIaz SADio MAne THiago FAbinho

Injuries at this time of the season could have a major impact on the outcome of team success or not. Reports from Goal suggest that The Reds have suffered an injury in today's 2-0 win over Watford. 

Jurgen Klopp has said that midfielder Curtis Jones came off in the 62nd minute due to twisting his ankle. 

"I’m not sure if it’s a concern. He twisted his ankle and wanted strapping. We wanted to change anyway.”

Fingers will be crossed by the Liverpool fanbase that they do not get anymore injuries over the coming months. 

