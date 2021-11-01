“He’s Come Out of Retirement For Us!“, “And We Though Marriner Was Bad” - Lots of Man City Fans React to Champions League Announcement

Lots of Manchester City fans have reacted to the news Antonio Mateu Lahoz will be the referee when the Blues take on Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Referring appointments are always a talking point when a big game comes up. So when Antonio Mateu Lahoz was tasked with overseeing Manchester City's first-ever Champions League final, Blues fans were sceptical.

The Premier League champions have felt aggrieved with some of the decisions the Spanish referee has made in the past - especially during a Round of 16 clash with Monaco in 2017.

Sergio Agüero was brought down when he attempted to round the then-Monaco 'keeper Danijel Subasic, but Lahoz showed a yellow card to the Argentine for diving.

The replays clearly showed this was the wrong decision.

Lahoz was also the man in the middle when Manchester City were knocked out a year later against Liverpool.

In the second leg at the Etihad Stadium, the Blues had a goal ruled out for offside at a crucial point in the game against Leroy Sané, when the ball had actually ricocheted off Liverpool's James Milner.

Moments later, Pep Guardiola was also sent to the stands.

So taking all this into account, when Lahoz was announced as the referee for Manchester City's Champions League clash with Club Brugge on Wednesday night, Blues fans have reacted in numbers.

Lahoz will be joined by an all-Spanish official line-up and will also have VAR in operation - something he didn't have back in 2018.

Speaking of reactions, users over on City Xtra's Twitter page have voiced their strong dislike of Lahoz as a referee, with some even thinking he delayed his expected retirement to make sure City are knocked out.

