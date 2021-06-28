Jack Grealish Drops Major Transfer Hint After Deleting Old Anti-Man City Tweets

Jack Grealish may have dropped the biggest transfer hint yet, as the England international has been caught deleting old tweets aimed at Manchester City.

The Aston Villa captain has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester City in recent days, with the Etihad club reportedly set to submit a substantial offer to the Birmingham club following the European Championships.

Villa are expected to stand firm on their £100 million valuation of the 25 year-old, and have even opened negotiations with their prized asset over a new contract - which is expected to see improved terms in an attempt to keep him away from the North-West.

However, Grealish himself may have just dropped a major transfer hint on social media, after many Manchester City supporters have caught the midfielder deleting old tweets aimed at the Etihad club from 2012.

Fans on social media have identified three tweets from 2012 that have since been deleted amid suggestions of a move to Manchester City in the last week.

In 2012, Jack Grealish tweeted: "Wow!! Luis Suarez take a bow!!! What a hat-trick that was!! Ive always said.... Suarez is better than Aguero #LuisSuarez"

Another tweet from Grealish highlighted his support for Liverpool once more, when the Merseyside club played Manchester City back in January 2012.

Grealish wrote, "Man city vs Liverpool ??? I'm having liverpool ! Come on the reds !!! Predictions??"

A third tweet showed Jack Grealish's support for Manchester United - who have also been credited with an interest in the Aston Villa midfielder, but are believed to be behind Manchester City in the race for the player.

Grealish's tweet, which has also been recently deleted said, "Football is on! Please united win and city lose, I cannot watch city win the league lol, come on the villa aswell!!"

Many fans of both Manchester City and Aston Villa have reacted in a predictable manner, taking this as a major hint at Grealish's future:

Manchester City are expected to intensify their pursuit of Jack Grealish after the ongoing European Championships, and while Aston Villa are expected to remain firm in their stance, a substantial bid could sway the club's owners.

There has been an understanding in some quarters that Jack Grealish has already been 'telling people in football' of Manchester City's interest in him, and there is also a feeling that the player could have a buy-out clause in his contract.

