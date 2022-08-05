Manchester City Are Yet To Pick A New Captain For Next Season

Manchester City are yet to pick a new captain ahead of the new season to replace Fernandinho after he joined Athletico Paranaense this summer.

The season starts on Sunday, and the team are yet to pick a new captain according to Pep Guardiola. Fernandinho had led the team since the departure of Vincent Kompany, but they now need a new leader. The team are likely to decide in the coming days before Sundays game.

The team had a selection of five captains last season for any given time on the pitch, and they need to decide on one of those players to be the club captain.

Manchester City have to replace Fernandinho and appoint a new club captain. IMAGO / PA IMAGES

Pep Guardiola broke the news in his press conference today, stating the team had still not chose who would be captain for next season yet.

The team had five captains last season, as the manager likes to spread the leadership across the squad, but a new club captain needs to be named after the departure of Fernandinho.

Ruben Dias seems to be the most likely choice, but it could also fall on the shoulders on the only player who was part of Manchester City before Pep Guardiola joined, Kevin De Bruyne.

De Bruyne will go down as a club legend and may be rewarded for his service at the club with the captaincy for this season.

The role of a captain is spread across the City team so the need to name an overall club captain is slighly diminished due to Guardiola asking everyone to in the squad to be a leader, but it will be interesting to see who gets the nod.

Who will be the next Manchester City captain?

