Plans For Incoming Brazilian Forward At Man City Revealed

Manchester City are set to allow Kayky to train with the first team to see how much he impresses, according to recent reports.

Kayky joined City from Fluminense last month and is set to travel to Manchester later this week to join up with the team, upon the conclusion of a 10-day quarantine in Portugal due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The 18 year-old is very highly rated and recently admitted in an interview with Globo Esporte that he has already had conversations with club captain Fernandinho on how he could settle in at the club.

Manchester City have paid an initial £8 million-plus add ons for his services and believe his significant potential will prove that fee will become a bargain.

In a bumper update on the academy, Sam Lee from the Athletic has provided us with more information on the Brazilian's situation. Upon arrival, Kayky will train with the first team and if he impresses, it is possible that he would skip academy matches altogether.

However, that depends entirely on how he settles in his new surroundings and how many first-team opportunities arise.

Able to operate off both wings, Manchester City's failure to sign a recognised number nine may present an opportunity for the youngster to impress in some fringe fixtures in the Carabao and FA Cup.

That, of course, depends on his performance in training.

Working with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling will be a significant step up, but it'll improve his game infinitely.

Over the past few years, Pep Guardiola has handed out various debuts for youth team players in cup competitions. More recently, Liam Delap, Cole Palmer and Tommy Doyle have all had a taste of what it takes.

So, if Kayky shows the potential he's been displaying in Brazil, he could be in line for an appearance sooner than you think.

