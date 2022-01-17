Manchester City Hold Strong Interest in £100M Premier League Star - Competition From Manchester United and Chelsea

Manchester City are standing alongside Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea in holding a level of interest in West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, according to new reports.

The upcoming summer transfer window is expected to be one of significant business for the reigning Premier League champions, as they look to prioritise the signing of a new centre-forward to replace the recently departed and retired Sergio Aguero.

However, while a top level striker is expected to be the number one target for Etihad officials over the course of the coming months, other areas of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City squad are set to be addressed.

Two such positions are left-back and central midfielder - areas of the pitch where personnel has been somewhat limited and strained over the past couple of seasons, with Guardiola opting for versatile stop-gaps to ease the problems at hand.

Looking at central midfield, and a new report from the Telegraph has stated that Manchester City have a level of interest in West Ham and England star Declan Rice.

This is according to the information of James Ducker, who writes as part of a wider angle on Manchester United and their search for midfield signings, that Ralf Rangnick's club are one of the few sides who could afford West Ham’s £100 million valuation of Declan Rice.

However, it is highlighted within the report that Manchester City hold a 'strong interest' in the highly-rated England midfielder, along with Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea - who are known to have a long-standing admiration for their former academy talent.

While some may see it unlikely that Manchester City would hand out a nine-figure sum for the second season running on a midfield signing, the finances may be in place for that to happen should they secure their number one striker target for what seems to be a cut-price amount.

That name is Erling Haaland; who is set to see a €75 million release clause become active in the upcoming summer window, with the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Barcelona all waiting in the wings.

