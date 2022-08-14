Report: Manchester City Do Not Want To Sell Bernardo Silva

Manchester City do not want to sell Bernardo Silva and will make it as hard as they possibly can for Barcelona to sign the player this summer.

The club are adamant that they want to keep the player, but will not force him to stay if it comes down it. Bernardo Silva detailed how the relationship at Manchester City between player and club is that they will not force a player to leave.

But they are prepared to make it incredibly difficult for Barcelona to sign the player.

Manchester City will make it difficult. IMAGO / News Images

According to Ferran Correas, Manchester City will make it as difficult as possible for Barcelona to sign Bernardo Silva this summer. The Catalan clubs financial problems are evident to all, and Manchester City may play on them when negotiating for Bernardo Silva.

Barcelona will reportedly have to pay 85million for Bernardo Silva this summer, as Manchester City believe the player is one of the best in the world in his position.

The Portuguese midfielder is open to a move to Barcelona, and will not be forced to stay by Manchester City. Despite the fact the club won't force him to stay, they will try create an environment where Barcelona cannot afford him.

Barcelona are now confident of signing Bernardo Silva and keeping Frenkie De Jong, but this may not be possible if Manchester City refuse to ease off on their demands for the midfielder.

Will Bernardo Silva stay?

