SI.com's CFL Quarterback Rankings After Week 8
It was another week of the defenses stepping up and shutting down offenses. This week, however, backups like Edmonton’s Tre Ford and Montreal’s Davis Alexander put up the top QB performances of the weekend. How did that impact the overall season quarterback rankings?
Here is SI.com’s top five quarterbacks in the CFL through eight weeks.
SI.com Top Five CFL Quarterbacks
1. Vernon Adams Jr., BC Lions
Vernon Adams Jr. enjoyed a bye this week. The week off didn’t change too much statistically, as Adams still leads the league in passing yards (2,395) but lost the lead in passing touchdowns as he sits at 14. BC is back in action this week, giving Adams a chance to reclaim all passing statistical categories in the league.
2. Cody Fajardo, Montreal Alouettes
Montreal has been finding ways to win without Cody Fajardo as the Alouettes went to their third-stringer to win the game. Fajardo remains one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the CFL, completing 77.5% of his passes. A return to the field seems possible this week and will give Fajardo a chance to show the league once again how age has made him a better quarterback.
3. Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton Tiger-Cats
While there has been hesitation to lean into the narrative that Bo Levi Mitchell is truly in the same conversation as a top quarterback with Adams and Fajardo, it’s starting to grow legs. Mitchell leads the CFL in passing touchdowns with 17 and is just behind Adams in passing yards with 2,257 yards. He had by far the best game of his Hamilton career in last week’s win over the Elks, throwing for five touchdowns. Can he stay consistent as his team tries to extend its win streak to three games?
4. Dru Brown, Ottawa Redblacks
It’s time to look at the youth movement in the CFL and see which ones have a chance to be big-time performers for years to come. Ottawa’s Dru Brown isn’t perfect right now, but he has put up some good numbers, throwing for over 300 yards in two of the last three games. He sits third in the league in passing yards with 1,881 yards. The Redblacks had a dominating performance last week winning by 27 points against the Calgary Stampeders and Brown was a big reason why. He completed 81% of his passes for 325 yards and one touchdown.
5. Tre Ford, Edmonton Elks
We might be getting a bit crazy here, but there is good reason to be excited about Ford being one of the top QBs in the CFL. He came in for McLeod Bethel-Thompson and lit up three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make the loss not seem as bad. This has landed him a chance to start and prove to the Edmonton coaching staff why he should start the rest of the season. It happened last year, and the results were positive, so there is reason to be optimistic for more of the same. Ford is the best athlete at the quarterback position and gives the Elks another element of the offense they haven’t had all season.
