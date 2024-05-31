Hamilton Tiger-Cats Close to Signing Brother of Star NFL Quarterback
With quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell at the tail end of his career, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have been thinking about their future at the position. They may be close to landing a young quarterback with high potential.
Sources told reporter Arash Madani on Thursday that the Tiger-Cats are close to a deal to sign former Maryland star Taulia Tagovailoa.
Back in December, Hamilton had Tagovailoa on their negotiation list as one of the 10 players added to the list. He recently was at the Seattle Seahawks rookie minicamp trying out for the team as an undrafted free agent but did not make the team.
Tagovailoa owns two Big Ten records from his time with the Maryland Terrapins including passing yards (11,256) and completion percentage (67.1%). The Big Ten named him to their second-team all-conference team in 2022 and 2023. He also owns every school record for passing as he threw for 76 touchdowns and ran for another 13. Before Maryland, he spent his first year in college at Alabama where his brother (current Miami Dolphins quarterback) Tua played.
Much has been talked about with the quarterback position in Hamilton this offseason with Mitchell returning this year. Many view Taylor Powell to be the future of the franchise after his stellar performance last year when Mitchell was hurt. Harrison Frost and Kevin Thomson are the other backups on the team.
If a deal can be struck with Tagovailoa, the future becomes interesting as it will most likely be Powell and Tagovailoa battling for the future franchise quarterback name. Powell would most likely be the backup in 2024 as Tagovailoa learns the game and the offense.
The Tiger-Cats’ regular season begins on Friday, June 7 against the Calgary Stampeders on the road.
