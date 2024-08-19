SI.com's Midseason CFL Power Rankings: Weekend Of Returns Highlights Week 11
After 11 weeks, every CFL team has played at least half of its regular-season games. The midway point sees Montreal firmly atop the CFL mountain. However, the peaks and valleys attached to the rest of the field have created unpredictability with 10 weeks remaining before the playoffs arrive.
Let's look back at Week 11's results, and break down where teams stand in the CFL pecking order heading into Week 12.
Power Rankings (Ranking last week)
1. Montreal Alouettes (No. 1)
9-1, 27-24 road victory over Saskatchewan
Championship teams find ways to secure victories in pivotal moments. Sometimes they come in unique circumstances.
It took several missed field goals, one resulting in an electrifying 128-yard return, and a controversial go-ahead score in the closing moments for Montreal's magical ride to continue.
Including last year's postseason, Jason Maas's team has won 17 of their last 18 games.
The Als keep adding accolades to their championship resume, setting a franchise record with eight straight road wins. In Week 12, they come home Sunday to host a suddenly hot Edmonton Elks squad.
2. Ottawa Redblacks (No. 2)
6-2-1, 31-29 road victory over Calgary
Buried in the headlines of other star quarterback returns this past weekend was Jeremiah Masoli. The veteran CFL signal-caller, who has dealt with career-threatening adversity, returned in victorious fashion, aiding Ottawa to its sixth win of the season.
In his first start since July 8, 2023, Masoli was 27-of-35 for 254 yards and a passing touchdown
It wouldn't be a Redblacks' game in 2024 without a ton of drama and a clutch Lewis Ward kick in the end. Ottawa is winning the type of games it routinely lost in the last several seasons. As a result, the Redblacks are in great position to make the postseason for the first time since 2018.
Bob Dyce's squad will try to keep momentum going on Saturday as they welcome home a bumbling BC team.
3. Saskatchewan Roughriders (No. 4)
5-4-1, 27-24 home loss to Montreal
It was another rough result for the Riders, as they lose for the second time this season to Montreal in frustrating fashion. With another controversial officiating moment adding extra salt into the wounds.
On a positive note, Saskatchewan saw its ace in the hole, Trevor Harris, put forth a stellar effort in his first game back from injury. Harris was 31-of-39 for 355 yards and two scores.
However, the Riders' inability to finish drives proved costly as Brett Lauther missed four of seven field goals — none more backbreaking than a 38-yard miss in the fourth quarter with Saskatchewan looking to stretch a lead to seven that resulted in a 128-yard td return by James Letcher Jr.
If it's any consolation for the crestfallen Riders, they still stand atop the West division. Saskatchewan heads to Toronto this Thursday to try and shake off its recent misfortune.
4. Toronto Argonauts (No. 4)
5-4, 39-25 home victory over Calgary
Out of the four key returns of superstar CFL quarterbacks that occurred this past weekend, the least celebrated of the bunch in most circles is that of Chad Kelly.
No player in recent memory has more controversy or scrutiny attached to him than Kelly does. The 2023 Most Outstanding Player has a tall task ahead of him, if and when he is given the call to lead Toronto's stagnant passing attack. Repairing damage done to his on and off-field persona based on last year's East Final meltdown and his suspension will be Kelly's greatest challenge.
All eyes are on the Argos and Kelly this Thursday at home as they square off with old friend Corey Mace's Saskatchewan squad, a team that bested the Boatmen back on July 4.
5. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (No. 7)
4-6, 20-11 road win over BC
Don't look now, but after an 0-4 start, Winnipeg is only one win behind in the West. That's thanks to the Bombers spoiling Nathan Rourke's return in BC.
For the second time in three weeks, Mike O'Shea's crew dominated the Lions, this time in BC Place.
Winnipeg's offense hasn't hit its stride yet, but with Kenny Lawler back, and Brady Olivera picking up steam, the Blue Bombers might reclaim their top spot in the West. They can continue their climb Friday at home against Hamilton.
6. Calgary Stampeders (No. 5)
4-6, 31-29 walk off loss to Ottawa
For the first time this season, the Stampeders lost a game at home. However, it isn't the first time Calgary has experienced a heartbreaking loss. The Stamps have come up short in several close contests this year due to the team's inconsistency in making plays at crucial moments.
Calgary has a bye coming up before it begins a home-and-home series with Edmonton in Weeks 13 and 14.
7. BC Lions (No. 5)
5-5, 20-11 home loss to Winnipeg
Not even a heroic return at home by Canada's favorite son could stop BC's now four-game losing skid. Rick Campbell and the Lions are lost in the jungle after a promising 5-1 start.
Two weeks after BC was blanked by Winnipeg 25-0, it delivered another dud against its West rival.
Rourke's poor performance, 8-of-25 with two interceptions, was as shocking as his return to the CFL. He should be better moving forward but there's no guarantee that BC will be better around him.
One of the coldest teams in the CFL is now headed to play back-to-back games against arguably the hottest, Ottawa, starting with a road tilt this Saturday night.
8. Edmonton Elks (No. 8)
3-7, 47-22 road win over Hamilton
The Elks played their most complete game of the season, running roughshod on the road against Hamilton behind a solid performance by McLeod Bethel-Thompson and the league's best ground attack, even without Tre Ford. Edmonton has found its niche and is starting to build momentum.
As crazy as it sounds, after three straight wins, Edmonton is in the playoff hunt. The final spot in the CFL postseason picture is wide open at the midway point of the regular season. The Elks are in it, but in Week 12, they are mightily stepping up in class as they head to Montreal.
9. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (No. 9)
2-8, 47-22 home loss to Edmonton
The only good news coming out of Week 11 for Hamilton was that Luther Hakunavanhu avoided serious injury after he was injured on the first play from scrimmage, leading to a 30-minute delay.
After the Ti-Cats defense was hammered yet again in the Hammer, head coach Scott Milanovich couldn't delay making a change any longer as he's hired Chris Jones to take over that side of the ball for Mark Washington. It might be too little late though for Hamilton's hopes in 2024.
The Tiger-Cats are so far down from what they've been in recent seasons. From day one, Hamilton looked like a hastily put-together hierarchy and roster. The team has no chemistry or cohesion and it shows.
The Ti-Cats are not mathematically eliminated from the postseason. But with another loss in Winnipeg, the nail is being sharpened in the Hammer for their 2024 coffin.
You can find Mike Mitchell on X @ByMikeMitchell.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.