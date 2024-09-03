Who Starred in Week 13? Top CFL Performances on Offense, Defense, Special Teams
Labour Day weekend in the CFL did not disappoint with high-scoring affairs and two nail-biting games.
The quarterbacks shined, as five of the starters threw for over 300 yards. Every game had a combined score of 50 or more points. Hard hits with some pushing and shoving in the rivalry games made the weekend exciting for CFL fans and there was nothing short of great performances throughout the four games.
Here are SI.com’s top performers from Week 13 in the CFL on offense, defense and special teams.
SI.com’s Players of the Week
Offensive Player of the Week: Edmonton Elks QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson
After going winless as the starter, getting benched, then returning to the field, McLeod Bethel-Thompson has made quite the turnaround in Edmonton. Monday’s Labour Day win over the Calgary Stampeders created another memorable moment for the holiday as Bethel-Thompson threw for 486 yards and three touchdowns. The Elks have looked like a different team over the last month, and so has Bethel-Thompson, who has been playing some of his best football since returning as the starter.
Defensive Player of the Week: Edmonton Elks DB Devodric Bynum
Calgary quarterback Jake Maier had a nightmare of a game as he couldn’t find any success passing the football and Edmonton defensive back Devodric Bynum was a big reason for that. Bynum racked up three tackles and two interceptions in his best game of the year. The stats are a good indicator of his success, and he played tight coverage and never made any pass easy to throw against him.
Special Teams Player of the Week: Calgary Stampeders PR Peyton Logan
With an offense that was stale at best, Peyton Logan provided a spark in the second half to keep the Stampeders in the game. Things got interesting in the fourth quarter when Logan took back a punt 104 yards for the major to have Calgary within seven points of Edmonton with 3:22 to go in the fourth quarter. It wasn’t enough to give the Stampeders the win, but that punt return kept their hopes alive, even if it was short-lived.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.