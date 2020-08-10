Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Tight End Hunter Long

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel.

There are many players on the offensive side of the ball who are set for a big 2020 season. None are as primed as tight end Hunter Long. In his third season as a starter for the Eagles, we have seen a well balanced pass catching tight end, who has shown exciting athleticism, all in an offense who's primary goal was to run the ball. Now with Frank Cignetti Jr/Jeff Hafley in charge, look for Long to become more of a weapon, and with Phil Jurkovec throwing him the ball, his ceiling is incredibly high this year.

Long, from New Hampshire, came to Boston College under recruited. A two star recruit, he held few major offers, and was unheralded in the recruiting community. But once he stepped on campus and began playing, he began to open those eyes with his play. After playing behind Tommy Sweeney for a year, Long started last season and made some big plays. None were bigger than his 72 yard touchdown catch and run against Louisville. Named a Mackey Award watch list nominee this summer.

With a passing offense around him now, what could Long do in 2020?

Stellar

Long becomes one of the best tight ends not only in the ACC, but in the country. He makes multiple touchdown grabs, and becomes a big target for Jurkovec and the passing offense. He easily breaks his catching stats from 2019, and sets himself up for a huge senior year that leads him to be a favorite for the Mackey Award.

Standard

Good season all around for Long as he is one of the best in the ACC. Increases his catch totals, grabs around six touchdown catches and increases his stats from 2019.

Subpar

Used more for blocking, he struggles in a new passing offense where before defenders were selling out to stop the run. Similar stats to 2019.

What kind of season are you expecting from Hunter Long?

Check out our other player previews!



#78 OL Tyler Vrabel

#77 OL Zion Johnson

#74 OL Finn Dirstine

#73 OL Christian Mahogany

#72 OL Alec Lindstrom

#71 OL Nate Emer

#67 OL Jake Conley

#64 OL Ben Petrula

#55 LB Isaiah McDuffie

#52 DL Mike Ciaffoni

#51 LB Hugh Davis

#46 LS Aidan Livingston

#44 DL Brandon Barlow

#42 LB Vinny DePalma

#41 K Aaron Boumerhi

#35 DB Jalen Williams

#34 LB Joe Sparacio

#33 DB Connor Grieco

#33 RB Javian Dayne

#39 DB Steve Lubischer

#28 LB John Lamot

#27 DB Josh DeBerry

#26 RB David Bailey

#24 RB Patrick Garwo

#23 RB Travis Levy

#20 DB Elijah Jones

#18 DB Mike Palmer

#17 WR Bryce Sebastian

#16 TE/DE Joey Luchetti

#15 TE Danny Dalton

#14 LB Max Richardson

#14 QB Sam Johnson IV

#11 WR CJ Lewis

#10 QB Daelen Menard

#10 CB Brandon Sebastian

#9 WR Kobay White

#8 DB Jahmin Muse

#7 QB Matt Valecce

#7 CB Tate Haynes

#6 QB Dennis Grosel

#5 QB Phil Jurkovec

#4 WR Zay Flowers

#3 CB Jason Maitre.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.