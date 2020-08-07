Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Offensive Lineman Zion Johnson

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview offensive lineman Zion Johnson.

One of the biggest coups in Steve Addazio's career at Boston College was finding an offensive lineman from Davidson and getting him to transfer to Boston College. Zion Johnson is about as good as it comes in terms of BC linemen. He's athletic, he's strong, and he is fast. Last season, after coming to the Eagles he only made seven starts, but was named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week in three of those games.

Now in 2020 it is Johnson's turn to shine. He already has gained a lot of attention this offseason, being named to the Outland Trophy watchlist. And many have him projected to be a second or third round draft pick. (Check out a complete scouting report, and draft score on him here). But what will his first season as an everyday starter look like for the offensive guard?

Stellar

Johnson becomes everything he is capable of, and explodes onto the national scene. He starts every game, helps the offense catapult into one of the best in the country, and for his efforts ends up being named first team All-ACC. His incredible 12 months ends with his name being called in the NFL Draft.

Standard

Good season all around for Johnson, but maybe some hiccups on offense don't allow his stock to soar as high as it could. Has to wait until the NFL Combine to show off for scouts.

Subpar

First full year at the ACC level starts a little wear and tear. Maybe opposing coaches find a way of working around Johnson.

What kind of season are you expecting from Finn Dirstine? Leave your thoughts below!

