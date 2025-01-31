Recruiting Rundown: Boston College Makes Progress in 2026 Recruiting Class
The Boston College Eagles were very active on the recruiting trail this week, extending offers to top talents and taking visits across the New England area.
Bill O'Brien and his staff extended over a dozen offers this week alone, many of which went to 2026 prospects, but the Eagles also focused to the 2027 class and beyond.
Take a look at the latest Eagles offers.
Latest Boston College Offers
Class of 2026
Athlete Trevor Gibbs - Crown Point, Indiana
Defensive lineman Amier Clarke - Seminole, Florida
Defensive lineman Carmelo McKenzie - Bradenton, Florida
Linebacker Aden Reeder - Cincinnati, Ohio
Offensive lineman Quinn Buckey - Bakersfield, California
Running back Maxwell Warner - Chicago, Illinois
Tight end Williams Vaughn - King's Mountain, North Carolina
Wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald - Phoenix, Arizona
4-Star Wide Receiver Connor Salmin - Potomac, Maryland
3-Star Wide receiver Owen Cabell - Nashville, Tennessee
Class of 2027
Athlete Chaz Gray - Montvale, New Jersey
Athlete Braylon Otis - Liverpool, New York
Cornerback Patrick Hall - Santa Ana, California
Linebacker Mamadee Sangaray - New Rochelle, New York
Tight end Oakley Keegan - Liverpool, New York
Eagles staff was also active on the recruiting trail, traveling to visit with several top prospects from the New England area.
O'Brien stopped by Roosevelt High School in New York to see 6-foot-9, 330 lb. offensive line prospect Lawrence Iyalekhue.
The head coach, alongside running backs coach Savon Huggins, also stopped by Donovan Catholic High School to visit with 2026 offensive line prospect Kai Pritchard. He is rated as a 4-Star prospect and is the No. 4 player in the state of New Jersey.
2025 signee Denzil Williams was paid a visit this week as well by his future head coach at his high school in White Plains, New York.
Finally, the coach took a trip all the way down to Tennessee to visit with Femi Babalola from Ravenwood High School in Brentwood. Ranked as the No. 17 player in the state currently, O'Brien is making an early impression with a player who has the chance to shoot up recruiting boards in 2025.
Coach Huggins also paid a visit to 2026 running back Favor Akih from Delaware, Ohio. Currently rated as a 4-Star prospect, Akih is a top prospect not only in the state of Ohio, but in the entire class as a whole.
2025 Football Signees
- ATH Bryce Lewis, 6-foot-6, 200 lbs. - Roswell, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- ATH TJ Green, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Reynoldsburg, Ohio (Signed 12/04/24)
- ATH Nedrick Boldin, 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - West Palm Beach, Florida (Signed 12/04/24)
- ATH Marcelous Townsend, 5-foot-11, 175 lbs. - Roswell, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- CB Charleston Coldon, 6-foot-1, 180 lbs. - Belleville, Illinois (Signed 12/04/24)
- CB Ashton Cunningham, 6-foot, 200 lbs. - Tulsa, Oklahoma (Signed 12/04/24)
- CB Njita Sinkala, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Oakdale, Connecticut (Signed 12/04/24)
- DL Sterling Sanders, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. - Blythewood, South Carolina (Signed 12/04/24)
- DL Micah Amedee, 6-foot-3, 275 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- EDGE Israel Oladipupo, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Noblesville, Indiana (Signed 12/04/24)
- EDGE Jayden Fry, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Rolesville, North Carolina (Signed 12/04/24)
- P/K Andy Quinn, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - NFL Academy London (Signed 12/04/24)
- LB Zacari Thomas, 6-foot-2, 230 lbs. - Gray, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- LB Griffin Collins, 6-foot-3, 218 lbs. - Worcester, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- OL Denzil Williams, 6-foot-4, 300 lbs. - White Plains, New York (Signed 12/04/24)
- OL Robert Smith, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio (Signed 12/04/24)
- QB Shaker Reisig, 6-foot, 200lbs. - Tulsa, Oklahoma (Signed 12/04/24)
- RB Mekhi Dodd, 6-foot, 205 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- RB Bo MacCormack, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Cambridge, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- S Rae Sykes, Jr., 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Rome, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- S Omarion Davis, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Fort Mill, South Carolina (Signed 12/04/24)
- S Marcus Upton, 6-foot, 185 lbs. - Atco, New Jersey (Signed 12/04/24)
- TE Stevie Amar, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Westlake Village, California (Signed 12/04/24)
- TE Derrick Johnson, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - New Orleans, Louisiana (Signed 12/04/24)
- WR Dawson Pough, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Leesburg, Virginia (Signed 12/04/24)
- WR Semaj Fleming, 5-foot-10, 175 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Signed 12/04/24)
- WR Kaelan Chudzinski, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Needham, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
2026 Football Commits
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominick Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Atunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- QB Corin Berry, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Covina, California (Committed 06/23/2024)
For a full breakdown of the 2025 recruiting class and more, take a look at the Boston College football recruiting tracker.
2025 Men's Basketball Signees
- PF Jack Bailey, 6-foot-10, 205 lbs. - Blairstown, New Jersey (Signed 11/13/2024)
- SG Caleb Steger, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Dallas, Texas (Signed 11/16/2024)
- SG Akbar Waheed, 6-foot-5, 170 lbs. - Rockville, Maryland (Signed 11/16/2024)
For a full breakdown of the 2025 men's hoops recruiting class, take a look at the Boston College basketball recruiting tracker.