Former Louisville WR Tutu Atwell Out for Remainder of 2021 NFL Season

The rookie for the Rams suffered a shoulder injury against the Texans that will require season-ending surgery.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Former Louisville star Tutu Atwell's first season in the NFL is now over.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Monday that the rookie wide receiver had suffered a shoulder injury Sunday's matchup with the Texans, and would have to undergo season-ending surgery. The Rams will place Atwell on Injured Reserve.

The 5-foot-9, 165-pound receiver was drafted by Los Angeles in the second round of April's NFL Draft, but had been relegated to almost exclusively special teams duty in his rookie campaign. He only saw 10 offensive snaps all season, all in a reserve role, while returning 10 punts for 54 yards and five kickoffs for 87 yards.

During his junior year at Louisville, despite a slight dip in production from the previous seaosn due to injuries and defenses keying on him, the Miami native still managed to lead the Cardinals with 46 receptions and seven touchdowns. He was second in receiving yards with 625.

He burst onto the scene during Satterfield's first year at the helm in 2019, leading the ACC with 1,276 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. The latter tied the single-season school record while the former broke it.

He finished his Louisville career with 140 receptions for 2,307 yards and 21 touchdowns. The yardage mark is good for eighth in school history, while the touchdown total in good for fifth.

(Photo of Tutu Atwell: C. Morgan Engel - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter