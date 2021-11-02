Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballOther SportsSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Former Louisville WR Tutu Atwell Out for Remainder of 2021 NFL Season

    The rookie for the Rams suffered a shoulder injury against the Texans that will require season-ending surgery.
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Former Louisville star Tutu Atwell's first season in the NFL is now over.

    Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Monday that the rookie wide receiver had suffered a shoulder injury Sunday's matchup with the Texans, and would have to undergo season-ending surgery. The Rams will place Atwell on Injured Reserve.

    The 5-foot-9, 165-pound receiver was drafted by Los Angeles in the second round of April's NFL Draft, but had been relegated to almost exclusively special teams duty in his rookie campaign. He only saw 10 offensive snaps all season, all in a reserve role, while returning 10 punts for 54 yards and five kickoffs for 87 yards.

    During his junior year at Louisville, despite a slight dip in production from the previous seaosn due to injuries and defenses keying on him, the Miami native still managed to lead the Cardinals with 46 receptions and seven touchdowns. He was second in receiving yards with 625.

    He burst onto the scene during Satterfield's first year at the helm in 2019, leading the ACC with 1,276 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. The latter tied the single-season school record while the former broke it.

    Read More

    He finished his Louisville career with 140 receptions for 2,307 yards and 21 touchdowns. The yardage mark is good for eighth in school history, while the touchdown total in good for fifth.

    (Photo of Tutu Atwell: C. Morgan Engel - USA TODAY Sports)

    You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Instagram - @louisville_report

    You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

    USATSI_16699788_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Former Louisville WR Tutu Atwell Out for Remainder of 2021 NFL Season

    26 seconds ago
    USATSI_13537724_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Scott Satterfield, Louisville Not Downplaying Clemson Matchup

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16442580_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Scott Satterfield Recaps NC State, Previews Clemson

    6 hours ago
    C50ED310-B40B-412B-AAE3-72C88213A710
    Football

    Louisville CB Kei’Trel Clark Out for Remainder of 2021 Season

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17069017_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Cards in the NFL: 2021 Week Eight

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17064546_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Final Thoughts and Observations on Louisville vs. NC State

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_13537718_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Louisville Opens as Home Underdog vs. Clemson

    Oct 31, 2021
    USATSI_17062826_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Mistakes and Missed Opportunities, Again, Come Back to Haunt Louisville

    Oct 31, 2021