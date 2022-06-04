Miami Hurricanes 2024 Football Recruiting Tracker: Waltclaire Flynn, Jr. Update

Looking at the top prospects that Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes are recruiting for the class of 2024.

To win big in college football today, a college football staff must continually recruit top talent. That includes making overtures to underclassmen. Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal and his staff are actively recruiting prospects across the country from the class of 2024.

One of the biggest areas of importance is recruiting South Florida much better than the previous Miami staffs, but Cristobal and his staff are also recruiting selectively throughout Florida and with specific top-notch prospects across the United States.

Stick with All Hurricanes as we update top class of 2024 prospects and Miami's efforts to bring them to Coral Gables.

FRIDAY, JUNE 3, 10:00 PM UPDATE

One of the nation's most highly recruited offensive lineman, Waltclaire Flynn, Jr., made an unofficial visit to the University of Miami today. This is big news because of just how highly coveted the Loganville (Ga.) Grayson talent already has become.

Among the offers, Miami, Florida State, Georgia Tech, UCF, Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Arkansas, Minnesota, and Tennessee. There's a reason for this young man's offers list, too. He's already close to being college size at 6'2", 290-pounds, could end up playing guard or center at the college level, and has the feet to make plays in space in addition to in the midst of the trench warfare that takes place near the A gap.

As Miami attempts to build its offensive line back up, finding a way to sign players like this young man will go a long way in helping the Hurricanes to becoming a national contender once again.