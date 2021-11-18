Peach State LB Josephs Down to Three Schools, Preparing For A Decision

Kennesaw, Ga.-- North Cobb High School edge rusher Joshua Josephs has felt close to being able to make a decision at least a couple of times in recent months, but he has slowed the process down to ensure that he is making the right decision on his first time around. Now, the prized edge rusher, who holds double-digit offers, is focusing on three schools with a decision timeline intact. Josephs discusses this and more with Sports Illustrated.



"My final three is Central Florida, Kentucky and Tennessee," Josephs said on Friday afternoon.



While Josephs has yet to make it to Orlando, his belief in what Gus Malzahn's program has to offer is why he is considered the Golden Knights.



'"No, I didn't get the opportunity unfortunately because I am so busy," Josephs said about visiting UCF. "I wish I could've. I was going to this weekend, but I never got it situated. I am going to be up at Tennessee this weekend. But, Coach Malzahn, he's a cool dude with the way he coaches, the way he is as a person, everything is good. The whole defensive coaching staff seem like they know what they're doing."

The NIL opportunites that Joseph could see in Orlando was another key factor in the reason he will consider UCF down the stretch.



"That was a big benefit, honestly," he said. "I would have many opportunities as soon as I got down there, with NIL and playing opportunity wise."

Josephs recently took a visit to Kentucky when the Wildcats hosted Tennessee in a wild shootout, and he enjoyed his time there in Lexington. He has continued to build his relationship with the staff in Lexington, while hearing the pitch around being the next Josh Allen caliber player if he was to sign with the Wildcats.



"Coach Stoops is cool," Josephs said. "I've talked to him a couple times, but not that much. The whole program, the defensive staff, Coach Sumrall and Coach White have plans for me. It was amazing to go up there. They both said Josh Allen was in the situation I am in. I'm not enrolling early. I'm finishing high school. They told me [Allen] did not go to Kentucky early and was a first rounder. They told me they see that potential in me. They said, 'We're not going to turn you into them, we're going to turn you into yourself.'"

Josephs has remained a priority for Tennessee since early in this cycle, and he has continued to come away impressed with them on and off the field in recent weeks.



"The way the edge position is played there is crazy," Josephs said about the Vols. "They can do it all with the way they're used. Coach Banks is amazing. They've been doing good this season so far. Coach Heupel turned that program around as soon as he got up there and got everything situated and straight."

"It was important seeing them multiple times and seeing new stuff every time I go up there," Josephs said of having the opportunity to visit Knoxville multiple times.



So as far as decision, Josephs is focused on helping his one-loss North Cobb team to a state championship, but he wants to get this over sooner than later.



"Within the next few weeks, that's when I'll decide," he said.



What will it come down to for him when he makes a decision? That is simple for the standout edge defender.



"The way they treat me, take care of my family and love on us. Also the opportunity I will have to get on the field."