76ers Teammate Confirms Charles Barkley's Poor Eating And Practice Habits
Charles Barkley’s Hall of Fame career in the NBA is filled with stories about his questionable eating habits and his distaste for practice during the regular season.
Former NBA forward Jayson Williams didn’t have to wait long to find out that the stories were accurate. Williams was a rookie when the Phoenix Suns traded him to the Philadelphia 76ers a week before the start of the 1990-91 season.
Barkley was entering his sixth NBA season in 1990 and Williams, who played two years with Barkley in Philadelphia, saw right away how one of the game’s premier players was exercising his “veteran privilege.”
“In two years, Charles Barkley never practiced,” Williams said in an interview posted on social media. “He might have practiced twice. He would come to the gym and get on the stationary bike and pedal one mile an hour.”
Barkley’s slow-motion sideline workout wasn’t the only thing that stood out to Williams and the rest of the Sixers players.
“Before practice, he would stop at McDonald’s and buy hotcakes and a Coca-Cola,” Williams said of Barkley’s breakfast routine. “He would put the sausage, butter and syrup in the pancake and roll it up like a tortilla and eat it while riding the bike. And be yelling at us, ‘Y’all run the floor!...That’s why we ain’t gonna be (bleep). You guys don’t run the floor’. Then you could see how he could drink and hang out all night. It’s because he didn’t practice!”
Barkley, the fifth overall pick in the 1984 NBA draft, didn’t deny Williams’ allegations. In a previously recorded clip on the ‘Itzjustp’ podcast, Barkley said it was “true.”
“When I got to Philadelphia, (Julius Erving), Dr. J, Moses Malone and Maurice Cheeks…they never practiced,” Barkley recalled. “They sat on the side riding the stationary bike and eating McDonald’s. So, once I had been in the league for ‘X’ amount of years, I adopted that philosophy. I had played 48 minutes the night before. I wasn’t gonna get up the next morning and be ready to practice.”
Barkley also confirmed Williams’ recollections of his breakfast choice.
“I would get the Egg McMuffins and the hotcakes and sausage,” Barkley said. “That’s the best breakfast you can get.”
Barkley’s food and practice habits had no impact on his performance for most of his 15-year career in the NBA. The 11-time All-Star was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006 and was named one of the NBA’s 50 Greatest Players in 1996.
Barkley’s relentless effort near the basket helped him lead the NBA in offensive rebounding three straight seasons – 1986-87, 1987-88 and 1988-89. He led the league in rebounding overall in 1986-87 with 14.6 per game and was voted Most Valuable Player in 1992-93 with Phoenix.
