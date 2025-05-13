Dallas Mavericks Great Gives Initial Thoughts On No. 1 Pick Cooper Flagg
Rolando Blackman never led the Dallas Mavericks to an NBA title but he did provide some luck for the organization Monday night.
Blackman was the Mavs' representative at the draft lottery in Chicago. They landed the No. 1 pick despite a 1.8 percent chance. It provides the chance to select Duke freshman phenom Cooper Flagg.
Afterward, Blackman gave his thoughts on Flagg, the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year and first-team All-American.
"The main factor is he can hoop," Blackman said. "And he can play."
Blackman, who starred with the Mavs during the 1980s, feels this could be the momentum needed for the organization to once again become a contender. The Mavs missed the playoffs this season after losing to the Boston Celtics in last year's NBA Finals. They last won the title in 2011 when Dirk Nowitzki led them past LeBron James and the Miami Heat.
"The important factor is there are a lot of great players in that draft class," Blackman said. "The important thing is we'll see how the guys get together and being able to make our team better, which is exactly what we want to do."
Blackman now has a chance to live vicariously through today's Mavs. Despite playing on talented teams, he was unable to get past the conference finals. The best chance came in 1988 when they lost to the Showtime Los Angeles Lakers.
Blackman spent four more years with the rebuilding Mavs before he joined the New York Knicks in 1992.