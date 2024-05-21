Video Shows Three-Time NBA Champion And Boston Celtics Assistant Sam Cassell Can Still Leap
Former NBA player Sam Cassell is far removed from his playing days.
At 54, he is no longer the shifty guard who made an impact everywhere he played throughout the 1990s. But Cassell recently showed he can still get upstairs when called upon. A video posted by Celtics On CLNS proved that.
Cassell is now an assistant coach for the Boston Celtics, who are preparing to face the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference. At a practice, it appeared Celtics star Jayson Tatum challenged the coach when a basketball got stuck behind the backboard.
After a few stretches, Cassell went to work. He missed on his first attempt but retrieved the ball on the second jump. The success drew cheers from Tatum.
At 6-foot-3, this should not be too difficult feat for Cassell even at his age. Still, it was pretty impressive for someone who has been out of the game since 2008. He made his name mostly in the mid-90s. Cassell, who was referred to as "Sam I Am," helped the Houston Rockets win championships in 1994 and 1995. Those teams are often discredited because the titles came during Michael Jordan's first retirement.
But Cassell was a key cog in both wins, especially the first one when he was just a rookie. He averaged 10.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists in the Finals, which went seven games against the New York Knicks. He bested that the following year by averaging 14.3 points, 3.0 assists and 1.8 rebounds in the Rockets' sweep of Shaquille O'Neal and the Orlando Magic.
Cassell bounced around the league for the remainder of his career before winning a title with the Celtics as a role player in 2008.
