Don't Expect Arsenal Fans To Enjoy Absent Sugar Daddy Stan Kroenke's Super Bowl Success

Billionaire Stan Kroenke watched on in delight on Sunday night as his Los Angeles Rams won their first ever Super Bowl.

Rams CEO and owner Kroenke had played a major role in the Rams' fairytale victory through his strong financial backing.

"It's amazing," he said, as quoted by The Independent, after seeing his team beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 at the SoFi Stadium he had privately funded.

After praising his players, he added: "As far as building this stadium, I think it turned out all right."

Stan Kroenke receives the Lombardi Trophy after his Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI

Kroenke may be one of the Rams' biggest fans, but they are certainly not his only club.

The 74-year-old also owns soccer clubs Arsenal and Colorado Rapids, the NBA's Denver Nuggets, the NHL's Colorado Avalanche, and multiple esports teams.

Kroenke is worth $10.7 billion, according to Forbes, who claim he spent almost half of that figure on the SoFi Stadium, which his Rams share with the LA Chargers.

Considering Kroenke owns multiple clubs, it is natural that fans of some of them might be a bit jealous at how much time and money he has invested in the Rams in comparison to their teams.

This jealously is likely to increase following Super Bowl LVI.

Although he is an incredibly wealthy and powerful businessman, Kroenke is ultimately still just a man. He cannot be in two places at once, which means he cannot personally get involved with all of his teams to the maximum.

Basically, he has to choose where his priorities lay. And it would appear as though Arsenal have certainly not been his top priority.

This was evidenced by the fact that the last time Kroenke held physical talks with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, he had the Spaniard flown to the US, rather than coming to London himself.

But maybe sugar daddy Kroenke will view Super Bowl LVI as mission complete for the Rams and switch focus to another of his sporting projects.

Arsenal have not won the Premier League since 2004 and have not competed in the Champions League since the 2016/17 season.

Fancy making Arsenal great again, Stan?

Arsenal fans pictured protesting against Stan Kroenke's ownership of the club in April 2021

