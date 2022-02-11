Diogo Jota Hailed As Jurgen Klopp's "Best Buy" After Proving He's Liverpool's Best No.9

What a signing Diogo Jota has been since arriving from Wolves in September 2020.

It was an unusual deal that brought him to Anfield.

Reported in headlines as a £45m move, Liverpool actually only paid Wolves about £27.5m up front.

As detailed by The Athletic, Wolves stood to earn another possible £4m in add-ons, while the fee was offset by the concurrent sale to Molineux of Ki-Jana Hoever for £9m, possibly rising to £13.5m.

But while the maths that brought him to Anfield may be confusing, his numbers this season make it clear that Liverpool spent that £27.5m to £45m very wisely.

Jota, 25, scored twice on Thursday night to help Liverpool beat Leicester 2-0. They were his 16th and 17th club goals of the season, meaning the 2021/22 campaign has official been the most productive of his career.

When he arrived at Liverpool, it was expected that he would have to remain patient and be content with the role of squad player. After all, he was walking into a club with one of the most feared front threes in world soccer.

But Jota broke up the band of Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and former frontman Roberto Firmino.

Diogo Jota was rewarded by Jurgen Klopp with a hug after his two goals against Leicester IMAGO/Peter Byrne

Firmino is now that squad player and he can have no complaints. Jota is Liverpool's best no.9.

Jota scores at a better rate than Firmino - one goal every 136.91 Premier League minutes this season, compared to the Brazilian's record of one every 166 minutes.

But he does the dirty work that Jurgen Klopp demands just as well as his predecessor too.

"I'm really happy for him and for us," Klopp told BT Sport after Thursday's game as he spoke about Jota's superb form in front of goal.

"We had a sense it could happen. He was not a bargain or whatever and we did not get him for free!

"The first thing that was obvious about him was his potential and the work-rate he puts in. If you have that there is always space for improvement because he is still a really young lad.

"We really thought he would be an outstanding player. He was already but he has improved."

It was not just Klopp who was full of praise for Jota after witnessing his latest two-goal display.

Former England manager Glenn Hoddle, who was working as a pundit for BT Sport, suggested that Jota is the best signing Klopp has made as Liverpool boss.

Analyzing Jota's second goal of the night, Hoddle said, as reported by the Liverpool Echo: "It's really great instinctive finishing. His instincts tell him where the posts are, where the goal is, doesn't even look, he knows where he wants to put it.

“That is why he's a starter for me. Probably [Klopp's] best buy I would say.

"He surprised everyone when he first came and how good he’s been. He's come up trumps yet again."