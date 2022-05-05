Is Paul Pogba Really Manchester United's Worst Signing Ever?

Paul Pogba rejoined Manchester United amid much fanfare in August 2016 but he is set to leave the club under a cloud of disappointment.

United broke the world transfer record to bring Pogba back to Old Trafford after he had left to join Juventus for nothing four years earlier.

Jose Mourinho was United's manager at the time and he told the club's official website: "Paul is one of the best players in the world and will be a key part of the United team I want to build here for the future."

Mourinho added: "He has the chance to be at the heart of this club for the next decade and beyond."

Pogba had won eight trophies in four seasons at Juventus and was named in the Serie A Team of the Year three times.

On returning to United, he said: "It has always been a club with a special place in my heart and I am really looking forward to working with Jose Mourinho."

Fast-forward two and a half years, Pogba was branded "a virus" by Mourinho during a locker room dressing down, according to the Daily Record.

Mourinho was replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and it was reported that Pogba fell out with him too.

However, after being sent off in this season's 5-0 defeat by Liverpool, Pogba blasted reports claiming that he had refused to speak to Solskjaer and that he had put talks of a new contract on hold following the match.

Pogba labeled the report "fake news" on Twitter, calling it "big lies to make headlines".

But Pogba's contract is still set to expire in June and he is expected to leave Old Trafford when it does.

Pogba has probably played his final match for United, after picking up an injury early on in last month's 4-0 loss to Liverpool.

United interim manager Ralf Rangnick was quoted by iNews as saying: "Paul, with his scan, it is very unlikely he will play until the end of the season again.

"The doctor told me it will take four weeks minimum for him to recover and the last game is the end of May. I don’t think it’s very likely he will play again."

Just as #Pogback trended on social media in 2016, Pogba's exit is set to be a major topic of conversation when he leaves.

The evaluation of his time at Old Trafford has already begun, with journalist John Brewin boldly calling him "officially the worst signing in Manchester United's history."

But Is Paul Pogba Really Manchester United's Worst Signing Ever?

Pogba is certainly far from being United's worst ever player.

In fact, his Premier League record of 29 goals and 38 assists in 157 games compares favorably to some of United's best ever midfielders.

Pogba has averaged a goal contribution every 2.34 matches. Meanwhile, club icon Paul Scholes retired with a record of a goal or assist every 3.08 games.

But Scholes played in United's era of EPL greatness, while Pogba is the poster boy of multiple false dawns and failed recovery bids.

His price-tag, coupled with his reputation as one of the world's top talents, saw him arrive with huge expectations from everyone around him.

The problem, in no small part, has been the level of those around him.

World Cup winner Pogba is a player who will excel when surrounded by other top players.

PSG and Manchester City have both been touted as potential takers for Pogba this summer.

Don't be surprised if "the worst signing in Manchester United's history" goes back to being "one of the best players in the world" when placed in more favorable surroundings.