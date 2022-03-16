Barcelona's Camp Nou Stadium To Be Renamed Next Season

Camp Nou To Be Renamed Next Season After Barcelona Agree Sponsorship Deal With Spotify

FC Barcelona announced on Tuesday that the club's famous Camp Nou stadium will be renamed at the start of next season.

Barca's home will be referred to as the Spotify Camp Nou from July.

The name change is a result of Swedish giants Spotify becoming Barca's main partner and official audio streaming partner.

As part of the sponsorship, Spotify's logo will also be emblazoned on all match jerseys worn by Barca's men's and women's team for the next four seasons.

Spotify will sponsor the club's training shirts for three seasons as well.

The decision to allow Spotify to prefix the name of their famous stadium is a big step for Barcelona.

This is a club that until 2010 had never even had a paid shirt sponsor.

A general view of the Camp Nou ahead of Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid in February 2022 IMAGO/Jose Breton

But Barca's financial issues are well documented. They prevented the club from retaining the services of Lionel Messi last summer.

Of course, money will have been Barca's primary motive for teaming up with Spotify.

But club president Joan Laporta claims the partnership will also bring the club "closer to its fans".

A statement from Laporta published on FCBarcelona.com read: "We are very proud to announce a pioneering alliance like this with a world-renowned organization like Spotify.

"This partnership will allow us to continue to bring the club closer to its fans and make them feel, even more, part of the Barça family through unique experiences, combining two activities such as entertainment and football, making it possible for us to connect with new audiences around the world.

"It is also a union with which we continue to take steps forward in this new era that we have started, and which demonstrates, once again, the innovative character and the constant search of excellence that distinguish Barça and have made it a unique club in the world."