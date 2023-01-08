Chelsea Issue Squad Number Update As New Signing Takes Legendary No.4 Jersey

Chelsea have updated their list of squad numbers by allocating the no.4 and no.27 jerseys to two of their new January signings.

It was confirmed on Saturday night that Benoit Badiashile is Chelsea's new no.4, while David Datro Fofana has been given the no.27 jersey.

Chelsea had made Brazilian teenager Andrey Santos their third January signing earlier on Saturday but he has not yet been given a squad number.

By taking the no.4 at Chelsea, 21-year-old defender Badiashile is following in the footsteps of fellow Frenchman Claude Makelele.

Club legend Makelele was Chelsea's no.4 from 2003 to 2008. In those five years, he helped the Blues win six trophies, including two Premier League titles.

Other big stars like Ruud Gullit, David Luiz and Cesc Fabregas have also worn no.4 for Chelsea during the Premier League era, while the last player in possession of the jersey was Andreas Christensen.

New signing Benoit Badiashile pictured in the crowd at Stamford Bridge earlier this week IMAGO/PA Images/Bradley Collyer

Chelsea's no.27 jersey was not officially vacant upon Fofana's arrival.

It had previously been allocated to Tino Anjorin, who is currently out on loan at Ipswich Town.

Prior to Anjorin, Josh Grant had been Chelsea's no.27.