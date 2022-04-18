Skip to main content

Emma Raducanu Pictured In Soccer Jersey After Being "Baptized" As A Tottenham Fan

Emma Raducanu was pictured wearing a personalized Tottenham Hotspur jersey this week.

Britain's top female tennis player wore a Spurs shirt with "RADUCANU 10" on the back during a practice session in Stuttgart, Germany.

Raducanu was born in Canada, while her parents are from Romania and China, but she spent most of her childhood in London.

If Raducanu is genuinely a Tottenham fan, she joins a star-studded list of celebrity Spurs supporters that also includes singing icon Adele, Spiderman actor Tom Holland and NBA legend Steve Nash.

But the 19-year-old's choice of clothing may have been heavily influenced by her trainers, Will Herbert and Chris Helliar.

Emma Raducanu pictured wearing a Tottenham Hotspur jersey

Emma Raducanu was pictured in a Tottenham Hotspur shirt this week

Emma Raducanu pictured training while dressed in a Spurs shirt with her name and the number 10 on the back

The British tennis star trained while dressed in Spurs shirt with her name and the number 10 on the back

Spurs fan Herbert posted a picture of Raducanu dressed in her soccer jersey via his Instagram account.

He tagged Tottenham's official account in the caption as he wrote: "Our work is done @chrishelliar.

"@emmaraducanu has been baptized a spurs fan. Hopefully we both pick up some trophies now! #coys #ttid #shesoneofourown #ohwhenthespurs."

Fellow tennis ace Katie Swan replied in the comments, tagging Harriet Dart as she wrote: "Oh no how did we let this happen".

Swan and Dart are believed to support Tottenham's north London rivals Arsenal.

Another Arsenal fan, Piers Morgan, reacted on Twitter.

Morgan, who was openly critical of Raducanu after her 2021 Wimbledon campaign ended in her retiring mid-match due to breathing difficulties, joked: "How could you?"

Raducanu was just five years old when Tottenham last won a trophy. That was the EFL Cup in 2008.

But while Spurs have struggled for silverware in recent years, Raducanu is already a Grand Slam champion after winning the US Open in September.

Emma Raducanu pictured wearing a Tottenham Hotspur jersey
News

Emma Raducanu Pictured In Soccer Jersey After Being "Baptized" As A Tottenham Fan

By Robert Summerscales54 seconds ago
Bruno Fernandes pictured next to his Porsche after being involved in a car crash
News

Bruno Fernandes Trains Hours After Car Crash And Is Passed Fit For Liverpool Vs Man United

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Thomas Tuchel kisses the Champions League trophy after his Chelsea side beat Manchester City 1-0 in the 2021 final
News

Thomas Tuchel Has Still Won Every Semi-Final As A Manager But What Is His Record In Finals?

By Robert Summerscales17 hours ago
Number 12 Ruben Loftus-Cheek pictured scoring for Chelsea in a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in their 2022 FA Cup semi-final
Watch

Watch Ruben Loftus-Cheek And Mason Mount Goals Send Chelsea To 16th FA Cup Final

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago
Nikola Vlasic (center) is consoled by Declan Rice (left) and Maxwel Cornet after being involved in Ashley Westwood's freak ankle injury during West Ham's Premier League game against Burnley
News

Nikola Vlasic In Tears After Seeing Ashley Westwood's Horrific Ankle Injury

By Robert SummerscalesApr 17, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured wearing Manchester United's iconic no.7 shirt
News

How Cristiano Ronaldo Earned £850,000 From Goal Bonuses In Man United's Win Over Norwich

By Robert SummerscalesApr 17, 2022
Paul Pogba grimaces after being accidentally kicked in the head by Manchester United teammate Harry Maguire
Watch

Paul Pogba Furious After Harry Maguire Accidentally Kicks Man United Teammate's Head

By Robert SummerscalesApr 16, 2022
Liverpool's players pictured celebrating during a 3-2 win over Manchester City in their FA Cup semi-final in April 2022
Watch

Watch All 5 Goals After Liverpool Beat Man City At Wembley To Reach 1st FA Cup Final In 10 Years

By Robert SummerscalesApr 16, 2022
Number 7 Cristiano Ronaldo pictured shooting to score his 58th career free-kick goal in April 2022
Watch

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Seal 60th Career Hat-Trick By Ending 18-Month Free-Kick Drought

By Robert SummerscalesApr 16, 2022