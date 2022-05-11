Erling Haaland's Record Against English Teams Ahead Of Move To Manchester City

Erling Haaland is only 21 years old but he already boasts an unrivaled record in both the Champions League and Bundesliga.

Haaland is joining Manchester City on July 1 and the Premier League champions will be getting a player who averages a goal every 64 minutes in Europe's top club tournament.

The Norwegian striker's minutes-per-goal ratio in Germany's Bundesliga is also better than that of any other player in the league's history.

Haaland is expected to score goals for fun in the Premier League too, especially as he will be playing for a City team filled with creative stars primed to assist him.

But what is Haaland's record like against English teams to date?

Erling Haaland's Record Against English Teams

Haaland has only played four games against English clubs so far in his career.

Those four games were against England's finest. He faced Liverpool twice in the 2019/20 season while playing for Red Bull Salzburg, before taking on Man City with Dortmund in the quarter-finals during the following campaign.

Haaland was on the losing side in all four of those games, but he scored at Anfield and provided an assist at the Etihad Stadium.

Date Playing for Against Result Mins Goals Assists Oct '19 Salzburg Liverpool (a) 4-3 loss 34 1 0 Dec '19 Salzburg Liverpool (h) 2-0 loss 75 0 0 Apr '21 Dortmund Man City (a) 2-1 loss 90 0 1 Apr '21 Dortmund Man City (h) 2-1 loss 90 0 0

Erling Haaland (right) pictured in action for Borussia Dortmund against Manchester City in April 2021 IMAGO/Revierfoto

While Haaland is 0/4 in terms of wins against English teams, his record against British clubs is slightly better.

That is because he played 82 minutes for Molde against Scottish side Hibernian in 2018, scoring two goals and assisting another in a 3-0 win in Europa League qualifying.