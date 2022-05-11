Skip to main content

Erling Haaland's Record Against English Teams Ahead Of Move To Manchester City

Erling Haaland is only 21 years old but he already boasts an unrivaled record in both the Champions League and Bundesliga.

Haaland is joining Manchester City on July 1 and the Premier League champions will be getting a player who averages a goal every 64 minutes in Europe's top club tournament.

The Norwegian striker's minutes-per-goal ratio in Germany's Bundesliga is also better than that of any other player in the league's history.

Haaland is expected to score goals for fun in the Premier League too, especially as he will be playing for a City team filled with creative stars primed to assist him.

But what is Haaland's record like against English teams to date?

Erling Haaland's Record Against English Teams

Haaland has only played four games against English clubs so far in his career.

Those four games were against England's finest. He faced Liverpool twice in the 2019/20 season while playing for Red Bull Salzburg, before taking on Man City with Dortmund in the quarter-finals during the following campaign.

Haaland was on the losing side in all four of those games, but he scored at Anfield and provided an assist at the Etihad Stadium.

Erling Haaland's record against English clubs ahead of his move to Manchester City

DatePlaying forAgainstResultMinsGoalsAssists

Oct '19

Salzburg

Liverpool (a)

4-3 loss

34

1

0

Dec '19

Salzburg

Liverpool (h)

2-0 loss

75

0

0

Apr '21

Dortmund

Man City (a)

2-1 loss

90

0

1

Apr '21

Dortmund

Man City (h)

2-1 loss

90

0

0

Erling Haaland (right) pictured in action for Borussia Dortmund against Manchester City in April 2021

Erling Haaland (right) pictured in action for Borussia Dortmund against Manchester City in April 2021

While Haaland is 0/4 in terms of wins against English teams, his record against British clubs is slightly better.

That is because he played 82 minutes for Molde against Scottish side Hibernian in 2018, scoring two goals and assisting another in a 3-0 win in Europa League qualifying.

Erling Haaland (right) pictured in action for Borussia Dortmund against Manchester City in April 2021
News

Erling Haaland's Record Against English Teams Ahead Of Move To Manchester City

By Robert Summerscales34 seconds ago
The UEFA Champions League trophy is pictured on display at the group stage draw ceremony in August 2019
News

All Teams That Have Qualified For The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Sadio Mane (left) celebrates after scoring Liverpool's winning goal in a 2-1 victory at Aston Villa in May 2022
Watch

Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool: Watch Goals From Joel Matip And Sadio Mane Keep EPL Title Race Alive

By Robert Summerscales14 hours ago
Liverpool midfielder Fabinho (left) pictured in battle against Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho in May 2022
News

Fabinho Gives Liverpool Injury Scare As Midfielder Limps Off At Aston Villa

By Robert Summerscales15 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe pictured on the front cover of FIFA 2022
News

FIFA Video Game Franchise To Be Renamed EA Sports FC

By Robert Summerscales16 hours ago
Erling Haaland pictured in a Dortmund shirt behind a Man City background
News

Manchester City Make Erling Haaland Statement To Confirm Agreement Ahead Of July 1 Transfer

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago
The UEFA Champions League trophy is pictured on display at the group stage draw ceremony in August 2019
News

New UEFA Qualification Rules Could See Five English Teams In Champions League From 2024

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago
Karim Adeyemi pictured scoring his first senior international goal for Germany against Armenia in 2021
Transfer Talk

Karim Adeyemi To Replace Erling Haaland After Choosing Dortmund Over Manchester United

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Callum Hudson-Odoi pictured on his senior debut for England against the Czech Republic in 2019
News

England Duo Eddie Nketiah And Callum Hudson-Odoi Persuaded To Play For Ghana At World Cup

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago