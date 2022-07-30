Fred Sent Off Against Atletico Madrid As Man United Suffer First Defeat Under Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United were defeated for the first time under the leadership of Erik ten Hag on Saturday.

United fell to a 1-0 loss at the hands of Atletico Madrid in Oslo, Norway, where the Spanish side were deserving on their win based on the balance of play.

But Atletico's goal did not arrive until the 86th minute when Joao Felix drilled a low shot into the net from the edge of the penalty area.

Felix's winner had been assisted by Alvaro Morata and the former Chelsea striker was also involved in the game's second biggest event.

Morata was protecting the ball inside the center circle in the 90th minute when Fred made an untidy attempt to tackle him and was punished with a second yellow card.

Manchester United midfielder Fred pictured arguing with the referee after being sent off against Atletico Madrid in a pre-season friendly IMAGO/NTB/Stian Lysberg Solum

Ten Hag has now seen two of his players sent off this summer, after Will Fish was dismissed against Crystal Palace for a professional foul.

United had begun pre-season by beating Liverpool 4-0 in Thailand before claiming further wins over Melbourne Victory and Palace in Australia.

Ten Hag's perfect start ended against Aston Villa when United blew a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2.

United's pre-season will end at Old Trafford on Sunday where Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his first club appearance of the summer.