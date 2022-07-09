Skip to main content

Jay Spearing Plays First Liverpool Game In Nine Years As He Represents Under 21s Aged 33

Jay Spearing made his first appearance for Liverpool in over nine years this weekend when he featured for the club's Under-21 team in a pre-season friendly.

Spearing, who left Anfield in 2013 after making 55 appearances, is 33 but recently returned to Liverpool as a player-coach in the youth team.

Liverpool's U21 team competes in the Premier League 2 - a development competition that allows clubs to field up to five overage players.

Overage-player slots are generally filled by reserve players from the first team, but Liverpool's plan is for Spearing to play exclusively for their U21s, allowing him to effectively serve as an on-field coach.

Liverpool U21s geared up for the start of their new season by taking on Welsh Premier League side Caernarfon Town on Saturday.

Spearing played 45 minutes in central midfield and looked sharp in a 1-1 draw.

Striker Oakley Cannonier, who scored over 40 goals in all competitions last season, also played against Caernarfon.

Jake Cain gave Liverpool a deserved lead on 17 minutes but Caernarfon hit back with a late equalizer from Osian Evans.

After the game, Spearing posted three photos from the game on Instagram.

He captioned the photos with the message: "Unbelievable Feeling Putting The @liverpoolfc Liver Bird Back On My Chest! 45 Mins In The Tank!"

Spearing played for Tranmere Rovers in League Two last season.

Jay Spearing pictured playing for Liverpool U21s at the age of 33 in a preseason friendly against Caernarfon Town
