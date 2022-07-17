Skip to main content

John Terry Gives His Verdict On New Chelsea Signing Kalidou Koulibaly

Legendary Chelsea center-back John Terry believes that his former club have made an excellent move by bringing in Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.

Chelsea lost Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger on free transfers last month but have begun their defensive rebuild by spending around €40 million on Koulibaly.

That transfer fee, which was reported by The Athletic, may sound a little high for a 31-year-old but Koulibaly has consistently been one of the best defenders in Serie A for the past eight seasons.

Terry is confident that Koulibaly will be able to replicate that level with Chelsea in England's Premier League.

After the Stamford Bridge club announced Koulibaly's arrival with an Instagram post, Terry replied by writing: "Top signing this is".

Koulibaly is expected to follow in Terry's footsteps by taking the no.26 jersey at Chelsea.

No.26 has been vacant at Stamford Bridge for the last three years, while Koulibaly has worn no.26 at Napoli for the past eight seasons.

Kalidou Koulibaly pictured playing for Napoli in April 2022

Kalidou Koulibaly was Napoli's no.26 and is likely to stick with the same jersey number at Chelsea

Kalidou Koulibaly pictured playing for Napoli in April 2022
