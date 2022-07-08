Julian Alvarez's Nickname Explained As Man City Confirm "The Spider" As Their New No.19

Julian Alvarez will join up with his new Manchester City teammates this weekend nearly six months after he signed for the club.

Alvarez penned a contract with City on January 31 but remained at River Plate after being loaned back to the Argentinean club.

The Argentina international played his final game for River on Thursday as they exited the Copa Libertadores at the hands of Velez Sarsfield.

A day later it was confirmed that he would wear the no.19 jersey at the Etihad in his first season as a Premier League player.

City used a spider emoji on social media as they revealed Alvarez's squad number.

Why Is Julian Alvarez's Nickname "The Spider"?

Alvarez has been nicknamed "The Spider" since he was five years old.

The nickname is said to have been given to Alvarez by one of his siblings because he was so good at soccer that it seemed as if he had more than two legs.

Alvarez used his nickname to develop a memorable goal celebration which involves him bending his middle fingers to imitate Marvel superhero Spider-Man.