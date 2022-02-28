Skip to main content

Lionel Messi To Inter Miami Is A "Possibility", Says David Beckham's Business Partner

Inter Miami CEO and managing owner Jorge Mas has described Lionel Messi joining his Major League Soccer project as a "possibility".

Mas and co-owner David Beckham were asked by the Miami Herald to comment on rumors linking Messi with Miami last week.

Beckham was reserved in his response but Mas suggested that Miami could well re-home the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner if and when he leaves Paris Saint-Germain.

"Leo Messi is still one of the best players in the world, his skills have not diminished," Mas began.

"I think, and David has a relationship with him, if he does leave PSG, at the time he leaves it, we'd love to see Lionel Messi be a player at Inter Miami and be part of our community.

"Can it happen? Look, we'll push. I'm an optimist at heart. Could I see that happening? It's a possibility."

Mas did not elaborate on the extent of Beckham's relationship with Messi, 34.

Beckham played for Real Madrid in two Clasicos against Messi in 2005 and 2006, before they faced off again when PSG met Real in the 2013 Champions League quarter-finals. The pair also featured in multiple Pepsi commercials together.

David Beckham pictured in action for PSG against Lionel Messi and Barcelona in 2013

Despite his business partner intimating that he could hold the key to Operation Messi, Beckham spoke more cautiously.

Beckham added: "I've always said I want the best players in our club and playing in our shirt because there's a certain expectation. Unfortunately, sometimes it can be a bad thing. But most of the time it's a good thing.

"When I first started this project, people were saying 'This guy is coming, that guy is coming, Ronaldo is coming, Messi's coming.'

"At the end of the day, we need to win, whether it's with the young kids or stars. Our fans will be happy if we have stars on the team, but they’ll be even happier if they’re seeing young players coming through our academy and lifting the MLS Cup."

Inter Miami began their bid for MLS glory on Sunday when they were held to a 0-0 draw by Chicago Fire.

Gonzalo Higuain played the full 90 minutes but was unable to register a single shot.

Were Miami to sign Messi after the end of the European season, it could see an old Argentina partnership rekindled.

Higuain and Messi lined up together in the 2014 World Cup final, which Argentina lost 1-0 to Germany.

Lionel Messi (left) pictured celebrating with Gonzalo Higuain after Argentina beat Holland to reach the 2014 World Cup final

After being asked recently what he would make of Messi coming to MLS, Higuain seemed to be all for it.

"It is a very important league and it is growing a lot," Higuain told Stats Perform.

"Important players are coming and I think that in the future it will continue to grow much more.

"I hope [Messi goes to MLS] because it would be a benefit for MLS and for the country, and if he so wishes he would have fun and be happy here."

Lionel Messi To Inter Miami Is A "Possibility", Says David Beckham's Business Partner

