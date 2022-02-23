Skip to main content

Liverpool Break Premier League Penalty Record As Mo Salah Makes Leeds Pay

Liverpool have now been awarded more penalties than any other team in Premier League history.

The Reds were given two spot-kicks in Wednesday night's 6-0 win over Leeds United and Mo Salah converted them both.

Prior to Wednesday's match, Manchester United were tied with Liverpool on 169 penalties each.

But Liverpool broke the record after 14 minutes against Leeds when Stuart Dallas handled a cross from Andy Robertson.

After becoming the first ever team to win 170 Premier League penalties, Liverpool got their 171st less than 20 minutes later when Luke Ayling fouled Sadio Mane, who later scored two non-penalty goals himself.

Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk also got on the scoresheet, with the former being assisted by man-of-the-match Salah.

Salah's two conversions from 12 yards moved him to four penalty goals in the Premier League this season - two behind Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, who has the most.

In his Premier League career, just over 10% of Salah's goals have been penalties - 17 of 116.

After Liverpool and United, Chelsea are third in the all-time Premier League penalty table with 157, one ahead of Arsenal on 156, while Man City are fifth with 137.

Liverpool's Mo Salah pictured converting a penalty kick past Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier

