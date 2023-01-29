Skip to main content

Chelsea Confirm SEVENTH January Signing As Malo Gusto Deal Takes Mid-Season Spend Close To £190m

Chelsea completed their seventh signing of the January transfer window on Sunday when 19-year-old French right-back Malo Gusto penned a contract until June 2030.

Gusto will cost Chelsea €30 million plus another €5m in add-ons.

He will stay at Lyon until the end of the season, having been immediately loaned back to the Ligue 1 outfit.

Gusto has been a key player for Lyon this term, starting 15 matches in Ligue 1.

He has also represented France at Under 21 level.

Speaking in his first interview as a Chelsea player, he told fans: "I'm a fast player, a crosser and box-to-box."

Gusto Malo pictured in action for Lyon in December 2022

Gusto Malo pictured in action for Lyon earlier this season

Chelsea have been the busiest EPL club in January so far.

Prior to signing Gusto, the Blues had already brought in David Datro Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Andrey Santos, Joao Felix, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke.

Chelsea's total spend on transfer fees for deals done this month is now close to £190m.

However, many of those deals have been structured so that Chelsea pay the transfer fees over several years.

