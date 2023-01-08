Man City Flex Squad Strength By Crushing Chelsea Without Erling Haaland Or Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City showed off their squad strength on Sunday by thrashing Chelsea 4-0 in the FA Cup without many of their senior stars.

Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland and Ederson were all unused substitutes at the Etihad Stadium as City cruised to a 4-0 victory to set up a clash with either Oxford or Arsenal in round four.

Riyad Mahrez scored twice either side of goals from Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden.

Mahrez opened the scoring with a stunning free-kick on 23 minutes.

It was the City winger's third goal against Chelsea this season.

Riyad Mahrez pictured jumping in the air after scoring a brilliant free-kick goal for Manchester City against Chelsea IMAGO/Propaganda Photo

City were 2-0 up seven minutes later after Alvarez converted a penalty awarded for a handball by Kai Havertz.

A superb team move finished off by Foden made it 3-0 before half-time.

Mahrez then converted a second City penalty on 85 minutes to complete the scoring.

At the other end, Stefan Ortega only had one save to make all game as he kept the third clean sheet of his City career on his fifth appearance for the club.