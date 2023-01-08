Skip to main content

Man City Flex Squad Strength By Crushing Chelsea Without Erling Haaland Or Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City showed off their squad strength on Sunday by thrashing Chelsea 4-0 in the FA Cup without many of their senior stars.

Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland and Ederson were all unused substitutes at the Etihad Stadium as City cruised to a 4-0 victory to set up a clash with either Oxford or Arsenal in round four.

Riyad Mahrez scored twice either side of goals from Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden.

Mahrez opened the scoring with a stunning free-kick on 23 minutes.

It was the City winger's third goal against Chelsea this season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

SEE MORE: Watch Riyad Mahrez Score Stunning FA Cup Free-Kick Against Chelsea

Riyad Mahrez pictured jumping in the air after scoring a brilliant free-kick goal for Manchester City against Chelsea in the 2022/23 FA Cup

Riyad Mahrez pictured jumping in the air after scoring a brilliant free-kick goal for Manchester City against Chelsea

City were 2-0 up seven minutes later after Alvarez converted a penalty awarded for a handball by Kai Havertz.

A superb team move finished off by Foden made it 3-0 before half-time.

Mahrez then converted a second City penalty on 85 minutes to complete the scoring.

At the other end, Stefan Ortega only had one save to make all game as he kept the third clean sheet of his City career on his fifth appearance for the club.

Players from Manchester City pictured celebrating during a 4-0 win over Chelsea in round three of the 2022/23 FA Cup

Players from Manchester City pictured celebrating during a 4-0 win over Chelsea

In This Article (2)

Manchester City
Manchester City
Chelsea
Chelsea

Players from Manchester City pictured celebrating during a 4-0 win over Chelsea in round three of the 2022/23 FA Cup
News

Man City Flex Squad Strength By Crushing Chelsea Without Erling Haaland Or Kevin De Bruyne

By Robert Summerscales
Reading manager Paul Ince pictured in January 2023
News

FA Cup Fourth Round Draw Sets Up Old Trafford Reunion Former Manchester United Star

By Robert Summerscales
Riyad Mahrez pictured jumping in the air after scoring a brilliant free-kick goal for Manchester City against Chelsea in the 2022/23 FA Cup
Watch

Watch Riyad Mahrez Score Stunning FA Cup Free-Kick Against Chelsea

By Robert Summerscales
Benoit Badiashile pictured in the crowd at Stamford Bridge shortly after signing for Chelsea from Monaco in January 2023
News

Chelsea Issue Squad Number Update As New Signing Takes Legendary No.4 Jersey

By Robert Summerscales
Zinedine Zidane pictured in May 2021
News

Zinedine Zidane Rejects USMNT Job Offer

By Robert Summerscales
Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui pictured (center) receiving a yellow card during his team's 2-2 draw at Liverpool in January 2023
News

Liverpool Survive VAR Scare Against Wolves As Lack Of Camera Angles Means Assistant Referee's Offside Call Cannot Be Disproven

By Robert Summerscales
Mo Salah pictured celebrating after scoring for Liverpool against Wolves in an FA Cup third round game in January 2023
Watch

Watch 'Offside' Mo Salah Score Against Wolves By Punishing Mistake From Defender Toti Gomes

By Robert Summerscales
Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Goncalo Guedes pictured celebrating after scoring against Liverpool in the 2022/23 FA Cup third round
Watch

Watch Goncalo Guedes Punish Horror Error By Alisson To Score For Wolves At Anfield

By Robert Summerscales
Darwin Nunez pictured celebrating after scoring for Liverpool against Wolves in the third round of the 2022/23 FA Cup
Watch

Watch Liverpool Forward Darwin Nunez Produce Sublime Finish To Score Against Wolves

By Robert Summerscales