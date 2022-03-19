Mason Mount Targets Domestic Glory After Reaching Chelsea Landmark Against Middlesbrough

Mason Mount assisted both goals as Chelsea beat Middlesbrough 2-0 to book another trip to Wembley.

Mount set up Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech in Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final win at the Riverside.

Those two assists meant that the 23-year-old had now been directly involved in 50 Chelsea goals.

He had scored 25 goals and set up 25 more in 148 appearances for Chelsea.

Mounts most recent pair of assists helped Chelsea reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup, which will take place at Wembley over the weekend of April 16/17.

Chelsea have tasted defeat on their previous two trips to the national stadium.

The Blues lost a penalty shootout to Liverpool in last month's EFL Cup final, after losing 1-0 to Leicester in the FA Cup final last season.

Mount is looking forward to ending that losing streak and hopes it can provide a springboard for Chelsea to win their first domestic trophy since 2018.

Speaking after Chelsea ended Middlesbrough's impressive FA Cup run - which had included shock wins over Manchester United and Tottenham - Mount spoke to BBC Sport.

Mason Mount is congratulated by Thomas Tuchel after assisting two goals in Chelsea 2-0 win at Middlesbrough IMAGO/Owen Humphreys

He said: "Middlesbrough have been on an unbelievable run, you've seen the teams they've beaten recently in the cup, so it was never going to be a comfortable night.

"We didn't have many fans here tonight but I felt that we let our football do the talking. We played some good stuff, and that was the main goal for us tonight.

"We really have that winning mentality within the group. Any competition, any game, we want to win, and we want to keep that going. It's been a tough couple of weeks but for us, as a team, we're just focused and ready to play.

"We're so hungry for a domestic title, we just need to keep going. It's not been the best of runs for us at Wembley but we want to right that wrong. We've already had one final at Wembley this season and lost it so we're hungry to win."

Chelsea have won the Europa League, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup since their last domestic triumph, which came in 2018 when they lifted the FA Cup.