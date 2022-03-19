Skip to main content

Mason Mount Targets Domestic Glory After Reaching Chelsea Landmark Against Middlesbrough

Mason Mount assisted both goals as Chelsea beat Middlesbrough 2-0 to book another trip to Wembley.

Mount set up Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech in Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final win at the Riverside.

Those two assists meant that the 23-year-old had now been directly involved in 50 Chelsea goals. 

He had scored 25 goals and set up 25 more in 148 appearances for Chelsea.

READ MORE: How Chelsea Changed Tactics Vs Middlesbrough To Avoid Losing Like Man United And Tottenham

Mounts most recent pair of assists helped Chelsea reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup, which will take place at Wembley over the weekend of April 16/17.

Chelsea have tasted defeat on their previous two trips to the national stadium.

The Blues lost a penalty shootout to Liverpool in last month's EFL Cup final, after losing 1-0 to Leicester in the FA Cup final last season.

Mount is looking forward to ending that losing streak and hopes it can provide a springboard for Chelsea to win their first domestic trophy since 2018.

Speaking after Chelsea ended Middlesbrough's impressive FA Cup run - which had included shock wins over Manchester United and Tottenham - Mount spoke to BBC Sport.

Mason Mount is congratulated by Thomas Tuchel after assisting two goals in Chelsea 2-0 win at Middlesbrough in 2022

Mason Mount is congratulated by Thomas Tuchel after assisting two goals in Chelsea 2-0 win at Middlesbrough

He said: "Middlesbrough have been on an unbelievable run, you've seen the teams they've beaten recently in the cup, so it was never going to be a comfortable night.

"We didn't have many fans here tonight but I felt that we let our football do the talking. We played some good stuff, and that was the main goal for us tonight.

"We really have that winning mentality within the group. Any competition, any game, we want to win, and we want to keep that going. It's been a tough couple of weeks but for us, as a team, we're just focused and ready to play.

"We're so hungry for a domestic title, we just need to keep going. It's not been the best of runs for us at Wembley but we want to right that wrong. We've already had one final at Wembley this season and lost it so we're hungry to win."

Chelsea have won the Europa League, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup since their last domestic triumph, which came in 2018 when they lifted the FA Cup.

Mason Mount is congratulated by Thomas Tuchel after assisting two goals in Chelsea 2-0 win at Middlesbrough in 2022
News

Mason Mount Targets Domestic Glory After Reaching Chelsea Landmark Against Middlesbrough

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
Middlesbrough's Isaiah Jones (left) pictured battling with Chelsea's Malang Sarr in a 2022 FA Cup quarter-final
News

How Chelsea Changed Tactics Vs Middlesbrough To Avoid Losing Like Man United And Tottenham

By Robert Summerscales40 minutes ago
Bukayo Saka tumbles over as he celebrates scoring for Arsenal in a 1-0 win at Aston Villa in March 2022
News

What Bukayo Saka Said To The Referee After Ending Aston Villa vs Arsenal With Bloody Ankle

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown pictured working as a pundit for BT Sport in 2022
News

Martin Keown Tips Arsenal To Lose Top Four Spot To Tottenham Because Of "Tough" Games

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Steven Gerrard (right) looks dejected after his Aston Villa side lost 1-0 to Arsenal in March 2022
Watch

Full Steven Gerrard Interview As "Aggressive" Villa Boss Rows With Des Kelly After Loss To Arsenal

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Aaron Ramsdale playfully pushes Bernd Leno as Arsenal players celebrate a 1-0 at Aston Villa
News

Positive Team Spirit At Arsenal Highlighted In One Photo After Win At Aston Villa

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring Arsenal's 2,000th goal in the Premier League
News

Arsenal Join Premier League's 2,000 Goals Club Thanks To Bukayo Saka Winner At Aston Villa

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Barcelona players celebrate a goal by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in their 2-1 win at Galatasaray
News

UEFA Europa League Quarter-Final Draw Sets Out Barcelona's Path To Seville

By Robert SummerscalesMar 18, 2022
Thomas Tuchel pictured applauding his Chelsea team during their win at Lille in the Champions League last 16
News

UCL Draw: Thomas Tuchel Happy To Miss EPL Rivals After Chelsea Paired With Real Madrid

By Robert SummerscalesMar 18, 2022