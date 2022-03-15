"Ironic In The Extreme": Middlesbrough Slam Chelsea Request To Play FA Cup Game Without Fans

Chelsea have submitted a request to England's Football Association requesting that Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final at Middlesbrough be played in an empty stadium.

A special license was issued to Chelsea by the UK government last week to allow the club to continue operating, after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned for his alleged links to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Abramovich has also been the subject of a recent BBC investigation which claims to have uncovered new evidence about the corrupt deals that made his fortune.

Chelsea's special license came with many restrictions, including one that does not allow the club to sell tickets.

Middlesbrough originally allocated 4,620 tickets for Chelsea fans but only around 500 to 600 were sold by the London club before sales were halted.

Chelsea then released a statement on Tuesday.

It said that the club had engaged in "extensive discussions with the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation", but that "appropriate amendments" had not been made to "allow a full allocation of Chelsea supporters to attend" their game at Middlesbrough.

It continued: "It is important for the competition that the match against Middlesbrough goes ahead, however it is with extreme reluctance that we are asking the FA board to direct that the game be played behind closed doors for matters of sporting integrity.

"Chelsea FC recognizes that such an outcome would have a huge impact on Middlesbrough and its supporters, as well as our own fans who have already bought the limited number of tickets that were sold before the license was imposed, but we believe this is the fairest way of proceeding in the current circumstances.

"We will continue to discuss the issue of ticket sales with OFSI as there are a number of fixtures still to be played this season and we hope to reach a resolution."

A general view of Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium ahead of their FA Cup round five win over Tottenham IMAGO/Mike Egerton

Middlesbrough later hit back at Chelsea, slamming their upcoming opponents for making such a request in the name of "integrity".

The Middlesbrough statement described Chelseas request as "both bizarre and without any merit whatsoever."

It added: "All concerned are well aware of the reasons Chelsea have been sanctioned and that this has nothing to do with Middlesbrough Football Club.

"To suggest as result that MFC and our fans should be penalized is not only grossly unfair but without any foundation.

"Given the reasons for these sanctions, for Chelsea to seek to invoke sporting 'integrity' as reason for the game being played behind closed doors is ironic in the extreme.

"We currently await formal notification from the FA of the next steps but rest assured MFC will resist Chelsea's actions in the strongest terms."

The Chelsea Supporters' Trust was also not happy with the club's request.

The CST responded to Chelsea's statement by asking for the club to withdraw its request for Saturday's game to be played in front of no fans.

In full, the CST statement read: "The CST has made it clear to the Government and the Sports Minister that supporters must be able to watch their team.

"We strongly urge the Government to amend the license and allow supporters to obtain tickets.

"Playing behind closed doors does not benefit supporters.

"The CST has asked Chelsea to withdraw the request for the Middlesbrough game to be held behind closed doors."